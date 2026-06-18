BLADE AND BOW UNVEILS A NEW LIMITED ANNUAL EXPRESSION, 12-YEAR-OLD SOLERA RESERVE

The latest release from Stitzel-Weller Distillery, home of Blade and Bow on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, blended through a Solera finishing process in four styles of vintage wine and spirit vats

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade and Bow announces its 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve, a new limited annual expression crafted at the intersection of time and technique by Nicole Austin, the Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities at Diageo. Beginning with a 12–Year–Old Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon, it's guided through a multi–vat Solera finishing and blending process – uniting the age and character of Cognac, Bordeaux, Moscatel, and Port vats to create a depth and balance in the final whiskey.

Nicole Austin, Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities at Diageo, pictured at Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shelbyville, KY. Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve Core Blade and Bow and Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/diageo/9404251-en-blade-and-bow-unveils-new-limited-annual-expression-12-year-old-solera-reserve

"From the start, I wanted to capture the fruit, tannin, and aromatic lift that can be achieved with cask-finished bourbon, without the common pitfalls of one-noteness or overly tannic, new-wood character," explains Austin. "I achieved this while honoring Blade and Bow's Solera heritage, using the technique to blend new and older whiskey across multiple carefully chosen, large-format vintage vats to create a delicate weave of vibrant fruit and honey, layered over notes of vanilla, spice, and leather."

Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve opens with a graceful nose of red fruit, dried fig, and currant leading into a silky, layered palate. Caramelized sugar and dried fruit give way to almond toffee, cocoa, and dark cherry. The finish shows dark fruit and oak spice, supported by tannins and subtle wine acidity balanced by corn sweetness. The vat program contributes these distinct layers: Port and Bordeaux bring dark fruit and tannic structure. Cognac adds refined fruit esters and rancio, while Moscatel lends aromatic lift and sweetness—together creating a long, resonant finish.

Blade & Bow 12-Year Solera Reserve doesn't chase cask finishing—it elevates it. Multiple influences, authentic vats, and Solera integration create layered complexity, anchored by a 12-year age statement. This whiskey represents our vision for what cask finishing can become when craftsmanship takes precedence over convention. Rather than relying on a single finishing cask, we brought together a collection of distinguished influences—including Cognac, Port, and Bordeaux—to create a bourbon of exceptional depth, balance, and complexity.

What makes this whiskey truly special is the way those influences are integrated. Through our Solera process, each batch builds upon those that came before it, creating layers of character that continue to evolve over time while remaining unmistakably Blade & Bow. Carefully blended, Solera Reserve delivers a richness and sophistication that rewards exploration with every sip.

This is more than a finished bourbon. It is a whiskey that reflects patience, artistry, and our commitment to creating experiences that are greater than the sum of their parts." Presented in the iconic Blade and Bow bottle, elevated with refined detailing bespoke to this release, 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve is crafted for the distinguished palate and the elevated sporting lifestyle. The artisanal, fractional blending method iconic to Blade and Bow creates extraordinary expressions—most recently recognized with a Double Gold accolade at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Bottled at 52% ABV with a suggested retail price of $64.99 per 750ml bottle, Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve is best sipped neat, on a large rock (Austin's preference) or however you enjoy your well-crafted whiskey. The new expression will be available in select markets nationwide including NC, SC, TX, OH, GA, IL, and of course our home of Kentucky, where it will be featured as a permanent element of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery Experience, beginning July 2026. On July 17th and on a permanent basis while bottles last, Stitzel-Weller Distillery will offer a custom Blade and Bow flight experience including the pillars of the portfolio: Blade and Bow Whiskey, Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old.

To register your purchase interest, visit TheBar.com, and to learn more about Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve follow @bladeandbowwhiskey on Instagram.

Please Drink Responsibly. BLADE AND BOW 12 Year Old Solera Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. 52% Alc/Vol. Stitzel-Weller Distilling Co., Louisville, KY.

ABOUT BLADE AND BOW

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in four variants: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Blade and Bow 12-Year-Old Solera Reserve, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and the latest 30-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

ABOUT STITZEL-WELLER DISTILLERY

Originally opening on Derby Day in 1935 and reopening to the public in 2014, the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery is one of the true cathedrals of the American Whiskey industry.

Located only five miles from downtown Louisville, the Stitzel-Weller Distillery Experience is one of the most convenient and impressive stops along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. We are proud to invite guests to step foot on this hallowed ground and gain a unique perspective on the dichotomy of the historic contrasted with the innovations of tomorrow that include Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, I.W. Harper and Orphan Barrel.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

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SOURCE DIAGEO