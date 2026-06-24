Bulleit Goes Two Decades Deep With New 20-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey

Limited to just 1,776 bottles, this ultra-rare Bulleit Straight Rye tips its hat to the grain that started it all

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before there was bourbon in America, there was rye. The grain that started it all, rye is the backbone of America's legacy in making good whiskey, distilled in the States longer than any other style. Today, rye is a fixture on every well-stocked backbar, but not for nothing: Bulleit helped build the category's resurgence from the ground up, creating Bulleit 95 Rye at the request of bartenders who needed more edge in their cocktails. Since then, Bulleit has continued to push the structure that defined early American distilling, from its classic high-rye bourbon to aged rye expressions. Now, Bulleit continues its rye story with the launch of Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye, our oldest ever Straight Rye Whiskey limited to just 1,776 bottles.

Bulleit Rye 20-Year-Old

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/bulleit/9406351-en-bulleit-20-year-old-straight-rye-whiskey

Made from Bulleit's signature 95% rye mashbill and aged for two decades, Bulleit 20-Year-Old Straight Rye was developed by the Bulleit Distilling Co. team with a blend crafted by Nicole Austin, Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities at Diageo. Austin led the barrel selection and blending process alongside the Bulleit team, choosing barrels that could carry twenty years of age while preserving the bold rye character that has defined Bulleit from the beginning. With an outturn of just 1,776 individually numbered bottles, the label nods to a defining moment in American history while staying focused on the drink: a deeply aged, cask-strength rye that honors the grain that shaped American whiskey and builds on Bulleit's role in its modern comeback.

"With a rye this mature, the challenge is finding barrels where age adds depth without overwhelming the grain," said Nicole Austin. "We wanted the spice and structure that define Bulleit Rye to stay front and center, while allowing twenty years of maturation to reveal new layers of complexity. The final whiskey has the spice people expect from Bulleit, with a depth that could only come from time."

Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and aged for twenty years in Kentucky warehouses, the whiskey was carefully monitored throughout maturation before being bottled at cask strength (ABV: 68.5% | Proof: 137). On the nose, the whiskey opens with aromas of seasoned oak, warm baking spice and dried fruit. The palate unfolds with notes of caramelized sweetness, dark fruit and spice, leading to a long, layered finish that remains unmistakably rye.

"Rye has always had a certain edge to it, which is exactly why it made sense for Bulleit from the brand's inception," said Brian Blackiston, Brand Manager for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Diageo. "In the earliest days of American whiskey, rye brought structure, spice and resilience to the glass in a way that helped distinguish it from other grains. When the category was still working its way back into the spotlight, Bulleit leaned in with a style that gave bartenders and whiskey drinkers more bite and more dimension. Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye pays homage to that history while building on our own, showing what our signature rye character can become after two decades in barrel."

Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye Whiskey will be available beginning July 2026, in limited quantities at the Bulleit Distillery and select cities nationwide with a suggested retail price of $299 for a 750mL bottle. To reserve a bottle at the Bulleit Distilling Company for pickup, please visit AnyRoad.

Bulleit knows whiskey is best with a glass of water, and encourages those of legal drinking age to sip boldly and responsibly. For more information about Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and the distillery, visit bulleit.com or follow us on Instagram @bulleit. To try the full line from Bulleit including our beloved core whiskies and our limited-time innovations, visit TheBar.com, ReserveBar, UberEats, Doordash or wherever spirits are sold.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye Whiskey. 68.5% Alc/Vol. The Bulleit Distilling Co., Louisville, KY.

ABOUT BULLEIT

Founded in 1987, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey was inspired by an old recipe that turned into one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. Unlike traditional corn-forward bourbons, Bulleit is known for using a high rye mashbill, resulting in a bold, spicy character with an unexpectedly smooth finish. It offers a distinctive take on whiskies that sets it apart from the start. Our top-selling Bulleit Rye is a direct result of our restless creators behind the bar. They inspire us everyday, so we put their dreams into action and created our rye by their request. We know that whatever our amazing bartender community can dream up is worth doing, so we turned a dream into a reality - a brand ethos we take to heart.

At Bulleit, we put our intentions into action at our state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY, opened in 2017 and a key fixture on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. As a brand that is passionate about awakening our frontier spirit, Bulleit Distilling Co. has continued to develop a modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making bold whiskey. As a testament to taking our craft seriously, our Frontier Whiskey was recognized for winning a Gold medal for Bulleit Bourbon and Double Gold medal for Bulleit Rye at the 2024 Tag Spirits Awards.

For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @BulleitWhiskey on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

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SOURCE DIAGEO