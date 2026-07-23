This new whiskey features bourbon and rye finished with toasted staves then married together, creating a bold pour that's built to sip

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Bulleit '87, a blend where bold bourbon meets rye spice, all in one unforgettable whiskey that's Built to Sip.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/bulleit/9411051-en-bulleit-frontier-whiskey-bulleit-87-blend-of-bourbon-rye

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Introduces New Core Expression: Bulleit '87, The Distillery’s First-Ever Blend of Bourbon and Rye

Bulleit '87 is the brand's first new core expression since the debut of Bulleit 95 Rye in 2011. This whiskey was designed to be sipped neat to showcase the unique flavor characteristics, and marries bourbon and rye whiskeys in one balanced blend. Named in honor of 1987, the year Bulleit was founded, '87 isn't an age statement. It marks the moment Bulleit Frontier Whiskey first set out to do things differently, a commitment we carry forward every day, as proudly stated on every bottle. Complementing Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit 95 Rye in Bulleit's three-bottle core line-up, Bulleit '87 brings together the distinctive qualities of both spirits in one new bottle.

Bulleit '87 is bottled at 90 proof and 45% ABV, with each whiskey component developed specifically for its role in the blend. The bourbon is distilled, barreled, and aged in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The rye is distilled and aged in Indiana before heading to Shelbyville. Both the bourbon and rye are aged for a minimum of four years, finished separately in their original barrels with toasted American oak and French oak staves for four to six weeks, then blended together and bottled in Shelbyville.

"If I were to visualize it, it's like a cake," said Phil Gelineau, Whiskey R&D Manager at Bulleit. "The bourbon is your delicious sponge, the rye is like chocolate shavings on top, and the staves are the buttercream that brings it all together."

Bulleit '87 shows up in the brand's signature frontier-style bottle, featuring a bold, striking blue label, a first for the brand, cut on our familiar slant.

"87 brings together everything that makes Bulleit great," said Jenika Newsum, Senior Brand Manager at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Diageo. "Bourbon and rye whiskey are at the heart of our brand since its founding and guide our philosophy to do things differently. Now, '87 unites them in one special bottle, balancing our signature bourbon sweetness with our rye spice in a bottle."

Bulleit '87 Whiskey leads with aromas of caramel and brown sugar before opening up to warm baking spices and structured oak. It rounds out with a layered, gentle finish of sweet-and-spicy warmth. We recommend sipping it neat or pouring it over ice – exactly how it was built to be enjoyed.

Not only is Bulleit '87 showing up in stores and bars alike, it's also hitting the road. The brand is taking the new whiskey across the country with a sampling tour, pouring '87 at events in 15 cities like New Orleans, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Louisville and more, with more than 20 events. Each stop will feature Bulleit '87 paired with iconic local foods inspired by the cities we're visiting, exploring dual flavors in food to complement the blend of bourbon and rye in each bottle of '87. Keep an eye on our Instagram @bulleit to find a pitstop near you.

Bulleit built its name on its high-rye bourbon recipe at a time when it was high-rye bourbons were far less common, then it doubled down with a 95% rye at the request of bartenders. Our foundation is a bold whiskey that shows up with an edge and says something in the glass. Bulleit '87 takes that same restless energy and pushes it further.

The suggested retail price for Bulleit '87 is $29.99 for a 750mL bottle, in line with Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit 95 Rye, and it will be available at select retail stores nationwide beginning September 2026.

Bulleit knows whiskey is best enjoyed with a glass of water and encourages those 21+ to sip boldly and responsibly. For more on Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, visit bulleit.com. Be sure to check out our Instagram @bulleit for more updates and where to purchase the spirit once it becomes available.

21+ Please Drink Responsibly. Bulleit '87 Whiskey. 45% Alc/Vol. The Bulleit Distilling Co., Shelbyville, KY.

ABOUT BULLEIT

Founded in 1987, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey was inspired by an old recipe that turned into one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. Unlike traditional corn-forward bourbons, Bulleit is known for using a high rye mashbill, resulting in a bold, spicy character that is backed by caramel sweetness and a finish that holds its ground. It offers a distinctive take on whiskies that sets it apart from the start. Our top-selling Bulleit Rye is a direct result of our restless creators behind the bar. They inspire us every day, so we put their dreams into action and created our rye by their request. We know that whatever our amazing bartender community can dream up is worth doing, so we turned a dream into a reality - a brand ethos we take to heart.

At Bulleit, we put our intentions into action at our state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY, opened in 2017 and a key fixture on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. As a brand that is passionate about awakening our frontier spirit, Bulleit Distilling Co. has continued to develop a modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making bold whiskey. As a testament to taking our craft seriously, our Frontier Whiskey was recognized for winning a Gold medal for Bulleit Bourbon and Double Gold medal for Bulleit Rye at the 2024 Tag Spirits Awards.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

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SOURCE Diageo