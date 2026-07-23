BLADE Awarded U.S. Army "Project Sustainment" Contract for Advanced Autonomous Logistics

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Robotics, LLC dba BLADE, a leader in highly capable robotic systems, announced today its selection as one of five industry partners for the U.S. Army's Project Sustainment initiative. This critical National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) program focuses on automating supply distribution in contested environments to keep soldiers out of harm's way.

DireWOLF Unmanned Ground Vehicle

To meet the demanding requirements of the contract, BLADE's Advanced Battle Lab is putting forward the Dire WOLF, a rugged six-wheeled diesel-electric hybrid variant of its proven WOLF-X robotic combat vehicle. The Dire WOLF represents the culmination of over two decades of BLADE's cutting-edge unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) engineering and production experience.

Engineered for the Contested Tactical Edge

The Dire WOLF is specifically designed to conquer long- and short-range logistics, featuring heavy-duty capabilities engineered for extreme environments:

High payload capacity: Capable of transporting thousands of pounds of mission-essential cargo.

Capable of transporting thousands of pounds of mission-essential cargo. Unmatched mobility: High-horsepower hybrid diesel-electric powertrain, pivot-steering for turns on a dime, and the ability to traverse steep slopes, cross wide gaps, and easily climb vertical two-foot steps for exceptional offroad maneuverability.

High-horsepower hybrid diesel-electric powertrain, pivot-steering for turns on a dime, and the ability to traverse steep slopes, cross wide gaps, and easily climb vertical two-foot steps for exceptional offroad maneuverability. Survivability: Equipped with non-pneumatic Michelin Tweels that eliminate the risk of flats, ensuring superior traction and uninterrupted mobility through densely vegetated or debris-strewn and complex off-road terrain.

Equipped with non-pneumatic Michelin Tweels that eliminate the risk of flats, ensuring superior traction and uninterrupted mobility through densely vegetated or debris-strewn and complex off-road terrain. Power generation: Ample energy storage from an onboard battery pack composed of safe battery chemistry to deliver exportable power at the forward edge of the battlefield.

"We're excited to partner with the Army, NAMC, Michelin and Carnegie Robotics on this critical program," said Tom Van Doren, President of Robotics, BLADE. "The Dire WOLF joins the Hunter WOLF and WOLF-X pack to directly reduce risk to the warfighter. By leveraging advanced autonomy and proven UGV performance, we are ensuring that essential supplies reach soldiers at the tactical edge – safely and reliably."

About BLADE: For nearly 90 years we've operated as HDT – cutting through the impossible to deliver solutions that protect warfighters, secure assets and deflect enemy threats. As BLADE, we've sharpened our focus to redefine mobility, survivability, and operational superiority in contested environments. BLADE develops rugged, modular robotic systems to perform tasks in hazardous and demanding environments. Building on a legacy of advanced government and industrial robotics development, the company engineers precision manipulators and mobile platforms that reduce personnel risk while enabling critical operations in remote, contaminated, or unsafe environments. Forged by our legacy, sharpened for tomorrow's mission.

SOURCE HDT Robotics LLC, dba BLADE