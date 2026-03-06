Blade Outboards Launches HALO Connect Mobile App for the 2026 Halo Series

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade Outboards today announced the launch of Blade Halo Connect, a fully integrated mobile and web platform that brings real-time telemetry, GPS-based anti-theft tracking, and over-the-air firmware updates to the 2026 Halo Series of electric outboard motors. Blade Outboards designs, engineers, and builds electric outboard motors, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Blade Halo Electric Outboard App Blade Electric Outboard on a Sandy Beach

Available on iPhone, Android, Apple Watch, Wear OS, and web, Blade Halo Connect transforms each Halo motor into a connected marine system. Using BLE connectivity, the app streams live battery level, RPM, speed, temperatures, throttle position, and power consumption through a daylight-optimized dashboard designed specifically for marine conditions.

Every voyage is automatically recorded with full telemetry and GPS mapping. Upon completion, users can generate a professional PDF trip report including route data and performance charts, a feature built for charter operators, fleets, and performance-focused boaters.

Integrated cellular GPS tracking enhances motor security. Each Halo motor reports its location periodically, allowing owners to monitor historical location data directly within the app.

Firmware updates are delivered wirelessly via Bluetooth, ensuring owners always operate with the latest performance improvements and feature releases without requiring dealer service visits.

The platform also introduces the Digital Outboard Passport, a secure digital ownership record linked to warranty status, motor identification, and vessel data. Registration, receipt upload, and QR-based onboarding are handled entirely within the app.

Companion smartwatch apps provide wrist-based access to live telemetry and motor status, allowing operators to monitor performance without diverting attention from the helm.

Blade Halo Connect serves as the digital backbone of the 2026 Halo Series:

2026 Halo Series (ex-VAT pricing in Europe)

• Halo 3 — 1.2 kW with integrated 1.7 kWh battery — €1,700

• Halo 6 — 3 kW with integrated 1.7 kWh battery — €2,100

• Halo 10 — 6 kW — €2,400

All Halo models feature custom-designed motors and electronics, Bluetooth connectivity, 4G LTE, NMEA2000 integration, and haptic audio and vibration alerts. Blade began production in 2025 and is expanding deliveries to Europe and the United States in 2026.

"Blade Halo Connect reflects our commitment to building not just electric propulsion, but an intelligent marine platform," said Bruce Anson, Managing Director of Blade Outboards.

"Connectivity, security, and continuous improvement are now standard, not optional."

Blade Outboards is headquartered in Hong Kong, with founding roots and engineered in Anna Maria Island, Florida. The company designs and manufactures electric outboard systems engineered around a strict economic benchmark to ensure electric propulsion is competitive.

Media Contact

Dong Phuong

9492899955

[email protected]

SOURCE Blade Outboards