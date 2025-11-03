BladeRanger Expands European Operations as CEO Shmuel Yannay Leads Strategic Meetings in Athens

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 3, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- BladeRanger (TASE: BLRN), a pioneer in autonomous drone-based infrastructure maintenance, announced that its Founder and CEO, Shmuel Yannay, is visiting Athens this week for strategic meetings with leading solar EPC companies and drone operators. The visit aims to strengthen partnerships and expand the company's presence across Southern Europe, as Greece continues to invest heavily in large-scale solar infrastructure.

The visit follows BladeRanger's recent milestone approval by the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, granting the company permanent authorization to operate its DJI Agras T50 drone platform for infrastructure cleaning — a certification achieved by very few companies worldwide, and the only system of its kind operating without a pressurized hose connection.

"This approval represents a historic milestone for us," said Yannay. "It's the result of years of development, testing, and compliance with some of the most demanding aviation standards. Very few autonomous systems in the world have received such certification, especially for drone platforms operating without a hose."

BladeRanger already operates in Italy, Asia, and the Middle East, and is currently advancing entry into India and Africa. The company is also developing AI-driven flight and mission planning technologies that enable computer-assisted flight, precise operation, and near-complete autonomous functionality in real time.

BladeRanger provides fully autonomous robotic and drone-based cleaning systems for solar and industrial infrastructure, enhanced by AI analytics that optimize performance and reduce operational costs for commercial and utility-scale sites worldwide.

