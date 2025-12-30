BladeRanger to Showcase Advanced Green Energy Technologies at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

AI-driven monitoring and analytics solutions addressing the growing demand for energy efficiency in large-scale solar and critical infrastructure projects across the Middle East.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BladeRanger (TASE: BLRN), a provider of drone-based inspection, maintenance, and AI-driven analytics solutions for green energy and critical infrastructure, today announced its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), a leading global platform dedicated to sustainability, clean energy, and climate-related innovation.

At the conference, BladeRanger will highlight its flagship platforms, including Solar Drone and their cooperation with DeepSolar platform of PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX), which delivers advanced monitoring, analytics, maintenance and operational optimization for utility-scale solar assets and complex energy infrastructure.

The Middle East continues to experience unprecedented investment in energy transition and digital infrastructure. In the UAE alone, long-term investments in hyperscale data centers and supporting energy systems are estimated at approximately $600 billion, significantly increasing the importance of efficiency, reliability, and performance optimization across solar and renewable assets.

The conference brings together leading regional energy groups including ADNOC, TAQA, and Masdar, which manage large-scale, multi-gigawatt solar and renewable energy portfolios across the Middle East and international markets. BladeRanger held a series of meetings with representatives of these organizations earlier this month as part of its ongoing business development activities in the region.

BladeRanger's participation in ADSW follows a series of strategic meetings held in Dubai, conducted in collaboration with PainReform, during which the company presented its advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities to regional stakeholders.

Shmulik Yannay, Chief Executive Officer of BladeRanger, said: "The appetite we encountered in the UAE for BladeRanger's core technologies was very strong. Energy efficiency in green energy, and solar in particular, has become critically important, especially in light of the region's estimated $600 billion investment in hyperscale data center infrastructure. We believe that our participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will support meaningful progress in advancing BladeRanger's activities in the Emirates."

BladeRanger views its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as an important step in expanding its regional presence and strengthening relationships with energy-sector stakeholders focused on efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy systems.

About BladeRanger

BladeRanger (TASE: BLRN) is a technology company specializing in drone-based inspection, maintenance, and AI-driven analytics solutions for green energy and critical infrastructure. The company's technologies, including Deep Solar and Solar Drone, support improved operational efficiency, monitoring, and performance optimization for large-scale solar and energy assets. BladeRanger operates internationally and continues to expand its presence through strategic partnerships and market-focused initiatives.

