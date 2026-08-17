BLADE's Hunter WOLF Robotic UGV Scheduled for Evaluation with the 82nd Airborne Division (TiC)

Third Army training event demonstrates Hunter WOLF adaptability and utility across diverse mission requirements

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army is expanding the evaluation of the Hunter WOLF unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) from HDT Robotics, LLC dba BLADE, through a Transition in Contact (TiC) event with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The training and evaluation is taking place August 20, 2026.

The Hunter WOLF from BLADE (formerly HDT) continues to prove its maturity with TiC event with the 82nd Airborne. Post this The Hunter WOLF from BLADE (formerly HDT)

The Hunter WOLF is a robotic multi-mission ground vehicle designed to reduce the physical burden on soldiers. With a payload capacity of up to 2,800 lbs, it supports logistics and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) missions while helping to solve the military's "last tactical mile" of supply challenge. By carrying critical equipment, supplies, and personnel, it extends operational duration, keeps soldiers in the field longer, reduces fatigue, and allows them to operate at safer distances. Built specifically for dismounted military operations, it delivers mobility, payload, and power in a compact system engineered to perform in demanding environments where commercial vehicles fail.

The training event will provide hands-on experience for soldiers from one of the Army's premier rapid-response units. Known as the "All-American" Division, the 82nd Airborne can deploy worldwide within 18 hours and specializes in parachute assault and other key military operations.

"No two Army units operate the same way," said Tom Van Doren, President of Robotics, BLADE. "The value of these evaluations is seeing how the Hunter WOLF supports different mission sets, environments, and operational priorities. Every event helps validate the flexibility of the platform and identify new ways it can reduce workload and help keep soldiers out of harm's way."

During the training, soldiers will operate and evaluate the Hunter WOLF in real-world scenarios, gaining experience in system operation and mission integration. The vehicles will be configured to support a variety of mission requirements, including communications, logistics, casualty evacuation, mobile power generation, and equipment transport.

Specifically, configurations include:

Two Vehicle-mounted Tactical Radios (AN/VRC-158)

Autonomy

Five Universal Battery Chargers (UBC)

Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC)

15kW Mobile Power Export (120/240VAC inverter offload)

Extended Cargo Rails for Equipment Transport

"The 82nd Airborne brings a unique operational perspective centered on agility, mobility, and rapid deployment," said John Conway, VP of Business Development, Robotics, BLADE. "Training units like this help demonstrate how the Hunter WOLF can integrate into light / mobile infantry operations while delivering the support soldiers need to stay focused on the warfighting mission."

This event follows previous Hunter WOLF training and evaluation activities conducted with U.S. Army units earlier this year, including the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, and the 101st Airborne Division. Collectively, these engagements are providing valuable soldier feedback while demonstrating the platform's adaptability across multiple mission requirements and operational environments.

About BLADE: For nearly 90 years we've operated as HDT – cutting through the impossible to deliver solutions that protect warfighters, secure assets and deflect enemy threats. As BLADE, we've sharpened our focus to redefine mobility, survivability, and operational superiority in contested environments. BLADE develops rugged, modular robotic systems to perform tasks in hazardous and demanding environments. Building on a legacy of advanced government and industrial robotics development, the company engineers precision manipulators and mobile platforms that reduce personnel risk while enabling critical operations in remote, contaminated, or unsafe environments. Forged by our legacy, sharpened for tomorrow's mission.

SOURCE HDT Robotics LLC, dba BLADE