bladestack.io and emagine-it Announce Strategic Partnership Between Industry-Leading FedRAMP Experts

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bladestack.io (BSIO), one of the most technically experienced cybersecurity and cloud security experts with extensive knowledge in dealing with compliance challenges and modern business security issues, and emagine-it (EIT), a FedRAMP 3PAO and industry titan, today announced their partnership to bring their combined skills to the marketplace to enable affordable and expedited FedRAMP expertise.

The partnership will enable organizations with little to no experience or knowledge of FedRAMP to have industry experts who have been supporting FedRAMP for the past 10 years guide and support them from the very beginning, providing engineering, architecture and documentation support all the way through the FedRAMP assessment to achieve their FedRAMP ATO without spending millions of dollars and thousands of internal man hours over multiple years.

Bhanu Jagasia, Chief Technology Samurai at bladestack.io says, "FedRAMP doesn't have to be a long and painful process, and it shouldn't be. bladestack.io specializes in simplifying and reducing the time to achieve FedRAMP Readiness by integrating with organizations and collaborating at the developer, engineer, and stakeholder level."

FedRAMP, CMMC, or HITRUST, etc., have a reputation of being expensive, time consuming and only achievable by very few organizations. This partnership makes it possible to achieve organizational compliance goals previously thought impossible, in record time and with fixed budgets that are a fraction of what industry demands.

Song Pak, President of emagine-it says, "I believe it's one of the best alliances EIT has entered into. By combining bladestack.io's unmatched advisory services and our technology driven 3PAO assessment services, we expedite the end-to-end FedRAMP ATO process like no others I have seen in the industry." The new partnership is expected to leverage & combine deep advanced knowledge, ensuring tech-enabled delivery of modernized solutions for Cloud Service Providers.

About bladestack.io:

bladestack.io is one of the most experienced cybersecurity and cloud security experts with extensive knowledge in dealing with compliance challenges and modern business security issues. Trusted by top cloud-centric organizations in not just US but also internationally, the firm is best known for its diverse technologies and exceptional cloud architectures. They are known for their absurdly technical security approaches that help organizations in opening new markets and helping stakeholders stay resilient even in the most challenging situations. The team of trusted Cyber-Samurai's have decades of experience in not just designing and deploying but also safeguarding global infrastructure.

bladestack.io is relentlessly focusing on continuing to develop strategies to secure global infrastructure. The team will continue to focus on Cybersecurity Risk Management Solutions, helping businesses with proactive approach towards security. bladestack has helped several organizations make the most of compliances and power their modern businesses, let them help you!

Located in Mclean, VA, Austin, TX, and Edinburgh, Scotland. To learn more, visit www.bladestack.io and follow bladestack.io on LinkedIn.

About emagine it:

emagine it provides cybersecurity, management consulting, and enterprise IT services to commercial organizations and government agencies to securely modernize their IT assets. As an A2LA-accredited FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), EIT is authorized to conduct independent security risk assessments for Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and deliver FedRAMP consulting services to strengthen our customers' risk posture and mitigate risk to their federal partners. EIT's 3PAO services provide multiple levels of security services to CSP's seeking FedRAMP, agency, and Department of Defense (DoD) cyber compliance. As security and compliance standards continue to expand in scope and significance, EIT is positioned as an automation-obsessed industry leader to advise and support your compliance needs with our various engagement models including FedRAMP Assessments, Readiness Assessments, Penetration Testing, and Threat Hunting.

Located in North Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.eit2.com and follow emagine-it on LinkedIn.

