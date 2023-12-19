bladestack.io Partners with Schellman in a Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Compliance and Advisory Services

News provided by

bladestack.io

19 Dec, 2023, 08:43 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bladestack.io, a leader in cybersecurity and cloud services advisory, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Schellman, a renowned provider of attestation and compliance services. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step in enhancing cybersecurity and compliance offerings in the industry, combining bladestack.io's technical prowess with Schellman's established expertise in audit and compliance.

Continue Reading
bladestack.io
bladestack.io

bladestack.io is celebrated for its team of Cyber Samurais, who bring decades of experience in designing and securing global infrastructures. Their expertise in cybersecurity engineering and cybersecurity across US and international standards makes bladestack.io a distinguished player in the field. This partnership with Schellman is poised to harness the strengths of both organizations, delivering a comprehensive suite of advisory and compliance services.

Bhanu Jagasia, Chief Technology Samurai at bladestack.io, comments, "Partnering with Schellman is a strategic move towards bridging the technical proficiency gap in the cybersecurity sector. Our past experiences have shown a synergy in our approach to excellence, making this alliance an obvious choice. We're excited to integrate our technical advisory capabilities with Schellman's compliance expertise to offer unparalleled services to our clients."

Kris Martel, Chief Security Samurai at bladestack.io, adds, "This alliance with Schellman is more than a collaboration; it's a convergence of shared values and visions. We admire Schellman's dedication to quality and are eager to bring together our technical acumen and their compliance insights to provide holistic cybersecurity solutions.

"Teaming up with bladestack.io marks a significant milestone for us at Schellman," says Michael Parisi, Head of Client Acquisition at Schellman. "bladestack.io's reputation for technical innovation and their proactive approach aligns seamlessly with our goals. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our service offerings, allowing us to offer our clients an integrated approach to cybersecurity and compliance that is both cutting-edge and reliable."

To learn more about these firms, please visit them online:

About bladestack.io

bladestack.io is a leading cybersecurity and cloud services advisory firm, specializing in guiding organizations through digital transformation with a focus on federal and state cybersecurity frameworks. Distinguished for embedding its team of cyber-samurais within client engineering and development teams, bladestack.io excels in creating a harmonious balance between stringent cybersecurity, compliance requirements and technical operations. The firm's unique approach builds trust and respect among technical teams, leading to a collaborative path towards a secure and compliant digital future. Specializing primarily in advisory services, bladestack.io is an expert in FedRAMP, DoD SRG, CMMC, and other cybersecurity frameworks, while steadfastly focusing on advisory roles without conducting assessments.

bladestack.io Contact

Marketing
540.326.6929
[email protected] 

About Schellman

"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

Schellman Contact

V2 Communications 
[email protected] 

SOURCE bladestack.io

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.