bladestack.io, Premier Technical Advisory Firm, Emerges from Stealth with FedRAMP Authorization for Client and Announces Industry-Leading Technical Services

MCLEAN, Va., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bladestack.io (BSIO), cybersecurity pioneers, established its industry leadership position by becoming one of the first cybersecurity advisory firms to experience exponential growth "overnight" and take a Cloud Service Provider, Perceptyx, to FedRAMP authorized.

Perceptyx, the leading employee experience and people analytics platform announced it has achieved FedRAMP security impact level Moderate Authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Program Management Office (PMO) for the Perceptyx Insights Platform, marking the company's official entry into the U.S. federal government market.

"BSIO's personnel consists of highly technical engineers, architects, and technologists. Not only was BSIO able to integrate with our development and engineering teams, BSIO provided in-depth guidance, implementation assistance and understanding of our code while providing key recommendations that only someone with experience developing or engineering a product before could have. We cannot begin to overstate bladestack.io's value," said Gary Everekyan, Chief Information Security Officer, Perceptyx.

"Combined with our absurdly technical advisory services, bladestack.io's solution, FedBLADE, accelerates CSPs to market and is integrated with bladestack.io's full portfolio of FedRAMP services and delivers the fastest and smartest path to FedRAMP compliance," said Bhanu Jagasia, Chief Technology Samurai, bladestack.io. "For CSPs looking for one partner to guide them along the entire journey from inception and execution to ongoing managed services, bladestack.io's Advisory Services stand alone as the fastest, most cost-efficient solution for getting FedRAMP Authorized."

The traditional approach to FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) can cost more than $1 million and take up to 18 months. bladestack.io' compresses this process to a third, accelerating CSPs to an audit-ready state, resulting in more than 50% operational expense savings and more than 400% ROI within the first year of authorization.

The methodology is a bundled strategy, engineering, and managed services approach leveraging bladestack.io's proven capabilities as the most experienced FedRAMP advisory firm to the CSP market. With insights gained since the founding of FedRAMP almost 10 years ago, bladestack.io's three-phase approach is designed to navigate providers seamlessly through the entirety of the FedRAMP process.

bladestack.io advisors engage with officers, engineers, and managers to develop a business strategy developed around a mission-critical discovery process. Each organization has unique perspectives regarding technology stack, financial limitations, market opportunities, competitive challenges, and ROI metrics. Our engineering team works together to support the build, deployment, optimization, and onboarding each system to expedite FedRAMP-compliant cloud architecture requirements.

BISO's approach enhances and simplifies the ability to achieve audit-readiness using bladestack.io's proven methodology including management practices to ensure delivery efficiencies, technical services to bridge resource, documentation, and technical gaps.

The FedRAMP journey doesn't end with authorization. bladestack.io's ConMon services shares responsibilities with each organization's security team for ongoing management and monitoring of FedRAMP security requirements across multi-cloud environments. Ongoing management and optimization within the boundary enable clients to offload operational burdens allowing resources to refocus more on business success and less on compliance. BSIO's cloud operations engineers serve as an extension of the CSP team and more.

Jagasia points out that "while bladestack.io integrates the latest technologies and is always optimizing on behalf of our customers and partners, there is no mistake that the talent, skills and years of experience the team members are what provide the most value to our customers."

About bladestack.io

bladestack.io brings cloud expertise, technology and innovative approaches which empower your organization to capitalize on the promise of digital transformation.

Located in Mclean, VA and St. Andrews, Scotland. To learn more, visit www.bladestack.io and follow bladestack.io on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Bhanu Jagasi

571.269.4272

[email protected]

SOURCE bladestack.io