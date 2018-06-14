Bladex And Bancomext Sign Master Guaranty Agreement To Support Intra-Regional Trade

The guaranties under the Bancomext Program are applicable to the import and export of Mexican goods and services, as well as to the execution of projects supporting both, the cross border expansion of Mexican companies, and foreign direct investment towards Mexico. Bladex, through its participation in the Program, contributes to the regional economic integration and boosts the trade flows dynamics across the Region.

The Program aims to cover financing transactions mainly in the consumer, intermediate and capital goods sectors, transportation equipment, and project finance.

Bancomext is a Mexican development bank and export credit agency, founded in 1937 to promote and finance exports of goods and services.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

