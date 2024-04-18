Bladex announces 1Q24 Net Profit of $51.3 Million, or $1.40 per share, expanding its annualized return on equity to 16.8% in 1Q24

PANAMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the First Quarter ("1Q24") ended March 31, 2024.

The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

1Q24 Financial & Business Highlights

Increased Profitability , with Net Profit of $51.3 million in 1Q24 (+39% YoY), fostered by higher total revenues and lower provisions for credit losses.

, with Net Profit of in 1Q24 (+39% YoY), fostered by higher total revenues and lower provisions for credit losses. Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") reached 16.8% in 1Q24 (+303 bps YoY), on the back of strong recurrent operating results.

("ROE") reached 16.8% in 1Q24 (+303 bps YoY), on the back of strong recurrent operating results. Net Interest Income ("NII") stood at $62.9 million in 1Q24 (+20% YoY), driven by a 6 bps YoY increase in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") to 2.47% in 1Q24, benefited by solid lending spreads, efficient cost of funds and a proactive management of the short-tenor interest rate gap.

at in 1Q24 (+20% YoY), driven by a 6 bps YoY increase in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") to 2.47% in 1Q24, benefited by solid lending spreads, efficient cost of funds and a proactive management of the short-tenor interest rate gap. Fee income increased 97% YoY to $9.5 million for 1Q24, deriving from improved results in the letter of credit business, benefitting from increased transactional volumes and cross-selling efforts in the Bank's letters of credit business, along with higher YoY fees from the transaction-based structuring and syndications business and other fees.

increased 97% YoY to for 1Q24, deriving from improved results in the letter of credit business, benefitting from increased transactional volumes and cross-selling efforts in the Bank's letters of credit business, along with higher YoY fees from the transaction-based structuring and syndications business and other fees. Efficiency Ratio improved to 25.2% in 1Q24, on the back of solid total revenue levels (+23% YoY), compensating the 15% YoY increase in operating expenses.

improved to 25.2% in 1Q24, on the back of solid total revenue levels (+23% YoY), compensating the 15% YoY increase in operating expenses. New all-time high Credit Portfolio at $9,789 million as of March 31, 2024 (+12 YoY). Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reached a new record level of $8,690 million at the end of 1Q24 (+12% YoY), denoting a continued growth trend from new client onboarding and cross-selling strategy. Investment Portfolio at $1,099 million (+17% YoY), mostly consisting of investment-grade securities held at amortized cost, further enhancing country and credit-risk exposure diversification and providing contingent liquidity funding.

at as of (+12 YoY). Healthy asset quality . Most of the credit portfolio (97%) is classified as low risk or Stage 1. At the end of 1Q24, impaired credits (Stage 3) remained unchanged at $10 million or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of 6.9x.

. Most of the credit portfolio (97%) is classified as low risk or Stage 1. At the end of 1Q24, impaired credits (Stage 3) remained unchanged at or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of 6.9x. Sustained growth of deposits base, reaching $4,724 million at the end of 1Q24 (+32% YoY), representing 52% of the Bank's total funding sources. The Bank also counts with an ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets.

reaching at the end of 1Q24 (+32% YoY), representing 52% of the Bank's total funding sources. The Bank also counts with an ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets. Liquidity position at $1,764 million , or 17% of total assets as of March 31, 2024 , mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, and placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (87%).

at , or 17% of total assets as of , mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, and placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of (87%). The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios increased to 16.3% and 13.7%, respectively, enhanced by the Bank's improved earnings generation.

Financial Snapshot





(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23







Key Income Statement Highlights





Net Interest Income ("NII") $62.9 $65.6 $52.6 Fees and commissions, net $9.5 $10.1 $4.8 Gain on financial instruments, net $0.2 $1.9 $1.7 Total revenues $72.6 $77.8 $59.2 Provision for credit losses ($3.0) ($10.0) ($6.3) Operating expenses ($18.3) ($21.4) ($15.9) Profit for the period $51.3 $46.4 $37.0







Profitability Ratios





Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $1.40 $1.27 $1.02 Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) 16.8 % 15.5 % 13.7 % Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (3) 1.9 % 1.8 % 1.6 % Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4) 2.47 % 2.62 % 2.41 % Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5) 1.80 % 1.92 % 1.82 % Efficiency Ratio (6) 25.2 % 27.6 % 26.9 %







Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality





Credit Portfolio (7) $9,789 $9,532 $8,716 Commercial Portfolio (8) $8,690 $8,521 $7,778 Investment Portfolio $1,099 $1,011 $938 Total Assets $10,688 $10,744 $9,249 Total Equity $1,238 $1,204 $1,096 Market Capitalization (9) $1,082 $904 $633 Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (Basel III – IRB) (10) 16.3 % 15.4 % 15.3 % Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11) 13.7 % 13.6 % 13.5 % Total Assets / Total Equity (times) 8.6 8.9 8.4 Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12) 16.5 % 18.6 % 14.1 % Credit-impaired Loans to Loan Portfolio (13) 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.5 % Impaired Credits (14) to Credit Portfolio 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.4 % Total Allowance for Losses to Credit Portfolio (15) 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.8 % Total Allowance for Losses to Impaired credits (times) (15) 6.9 6.5 2.1

Recent Events

Quarterly dividend payment: The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.50 per share corresponding to 1Q24. The cash dividend will be paid on May 15, 2024, to shareholders registered as of April 29, 2024.

Director resignation: Ms. Silvina Batakis, a Class "A" Director of Bladex's Board of Directors has tendered her resignation effective April 16, 2024. Ms. Batakis was a member of the Audit Committee and of the Nomination, Compensation and Operations Committee.

Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results: At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 17, 2024, in Panama City, Panama, shareholders:

Elected Ms. Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros as Director representing the holders of Class "A" shares of the Bank's common stock,

as Director representing the holders of Class "A" shares of the Bank's common stock, Reelected Mr. Miguel Heras as Director representing the holders of Class "E" shares of the Bank's common stock, and Mrs. Isela Costantini and Mrs. Alexandra M. Aguirre as Directors representing the holders of All Classes of shares of the Bank's common stock,

as Director representing the holders of Class "E" shares of the Bank's common stock, and Mrs. and Mrs. as Directors representing the holders of All Classes of shares of the Bank's common stock, Approved the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 ,

, Ratified KPMG as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 ,

, Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers.

Notes

Numbers and percentages set forth in this earnings release have been rounded and accordingly may not total exactly.

QoQ and YoY refer to quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year variations, respectively.

Footnotes

About Bladex

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Conference Call Information

There will be a conference call to discuss the Bank's quarterly results on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. New York City time (Eastern Time). For those interested in participating, please click here to pre-register to our conference call or visit our website at http://www.bladex.com. Participants should register five minutes before the call is set to begin. The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and downloads on http://www.bladex.com. The conference call will become available for review one hour after its conclusion.

For more information, please access http://www.bladex.com or contact:

