BLADEX ANNOUNCES A 61% YOY INCREASE IN NET PROFIT TO $37.1 MILLION OR $1.02 PER SHARE FOR THE 2Q23; ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY OF 13.4% IN 2Q23

PANAMA CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the Second Quarter ("2Q23") and six months ("6M23") ended June 30, 2023.

The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Key Income Statement Highlights









Net Interest Income ("NII") $54.5 $52.6 $32.7 $107.1 $58.4 Fees and commissions, net $6.5 $4.8 $4.3 $11.3 $8.2 (Loss) gain on financial instruments, net ($3.6) $1.7 ($0.1) ($1.9) $0.5 Total revenues $57.4 $59.2 $36.9 $116.6 $67.2 Provision for credit losses ($4.7) ($6.3) ($0.8) ($11.0) ($8.9) Operating expenses ($15.6) ($15.9) ($13.1) ($31.5) ($24.1) Profit for the period $37.1 $37.0 $23.0 $74.0 $34.1 Profitability Ratios









Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $1.02 $1.02 $0.63 $2.03 $0.94 Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) 13.4 % 13.7 % 9.1 % 13.6 % 6.8 % Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (3) 1.6 % 1.6 % 1.1 % 1.6 % 0.8 % Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4) 2.42 % 2.41 % 1.54 % 2.42 % 1.43 % Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5) 1.79 % 1.82 % 1.32 % 1.80 % 1.24 % Efficiency Ratio (6) 27.2 % 26.9 % 35.4 % 27.0 % 35.9 % Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality









Credit Portfolio (7) $9,114 $8,716 $8,685 $9,114 $8,685 Commercial Portfolio (8) $8,114 $7,778 $7,583 $8,114 $7,583 Investment Portfolio $1,000 $938 $1,102 $1,000 $1,102 Total assets $10,134 $9,249 $8,925 $10,134 $8,925 Total equity $1,128 $1,096 $1,019 $1,128 $1,019 Market capitalization (9) $804 $633 $482 $804 $482 Tier 1 Capital to risk-weighted assets (Basel III – IRB) (10) 15.7 % 15.3 % 15.1 % 15.7 % 15.1 % Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11) 13.6 % 13.5 % 12.9 % 13.6 % 12.9 % Total assets / Total equity (times) 9.0 8.4 8.8 9.0 8.8 Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12) 17.3 % 14.1 % 10.6 % 17.3 % 10.6 % Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio (13) 0.1 % 0.5 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Impaired credits (14) to Credit Portfolio 0.1 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio (15) 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Total allowance for losses to Impaired credits (times) (15) 5.0 2.1 5.3 5.0 5.3













2Q23 & 6M23 FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Sustained trend for higher Profitability, with Net Profit of $37.1 million in 2Q23 (+0.3% QoQ; +61% YoY) and $74.0 million in 6M23 (+117% YoY), on the back of the continued growth trend on Net Interest Income ("NII") and fee income generation.

with Net Profit of in 2Q23 (+0.3% QoQ; +61% YoY) and in 6M23 (+117% YoY), on the back of the continued growth trend on Net Interest Income ("NII") and fee income generation. Solid Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") of 13.4% in 2Q23 (-30bps QoQ; +434 bps YoY) and 13.6% in 6M23 (+677bps YoY). The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios improved to 15.7% and 13.6%, respectively, as the Bank remained committed to a sound capitalization.

of 13.4% in 2Q23 (-30bps QoQ; +434 bps YoY) and 13.6% in 6M23 (+677bps YoY). The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios improved to 15.7% and 13.6%, respectively, as the Bank remained committed to a sound capitalization. Growth trend in NII for ninth consecutive quarter , increasing to $54.5 million in 2Q23 (+3% QoQ; +67% YoY), to reach $107.1 million (+83% YoY) in 6M23. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") expanded to 2.42% in 2Q23 (+1 bp QoQ; +88 bps YoY) and 6M23 (+98 bps YoY), on the back of higher lending spreads and market rates.

, increasing to in 2Q23 (+3% QoQ; +67% YoY), to reach (+83% YoY) in 6M23. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") expanded to 2.42% in 2Q23 (+1 bp QoQ; +88 bps YoY) and 6M23 (+98 bps YoY), on the back of higher lending spreads and market rates. Higher Fees and Commissions totaling $6.5 million for 2Q23 (+35% QoQ; +52% YoY), as fee income from letters of credit sustained its increasing trend for a seventh consecutive quarter (+28% QoQ; +44% YoY), along with increased loan syndication activity. These positive results boosted fee income to $11.3 million (+38% YoY) in 6M23.

totaling for 2Q23 (+35% QoQ; +52% YoY), as fee income from letters of credit sustained its increasing trend for a seventh consecutive quarter (+28% QoQ; +44% YoY), along with increased loan syndication activity. These positive results boosted fee income to (+38% YoY) in 6M23. Improved YoY levels of Efficiency Ratio of 27.2% in 2Q23 and 27.0% in 6M23, on the back of higher total revenues, overcompensating the YoY increases in operating expenses related to strategy execution. 2Q23 operating expenses remained relatively stable QoQ.

of 27.2% in 2Q23 and 27.0% in 6M23, on the back of higher total revenues, overcompensating the YoY increases in operating expenses related to strategy execution. 2Q23 operating expenses remained relatively stable QoQ. Record Credit Portfolio at $9,114 million as of June 30, 2023 (+5% both QoQ and YoY).

at as of (+5% both QoQ and YoY). Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reached record levels of $8,114 million in 2Q23 (+4% QoQ; +7% YoY), on cross-sell efforts and the incorporation of new clients.

in 2Q23 (+4% QoQ; +7% YoY), on cross-sell efforts and the incorporation of new clients.

Investment Portfolio increased 7% QoQ to $1,000 million , entirely consisting of credit investments held at amortized cost, enhancing credit exposure diversification.

, entirely consisting of credit investments held at amortized cost, enhancing credit exposure diversification. Healthy asset quality. Most of the credit portfolio (98%) remains classified as low risk or Stage 1. Impaired credits (Stage 3) decreased to $10 million at 2Q23 (-71% QoQ; -5% YoY) or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of almost 5x, due to write-offs for $27 million , mostly related to impaired credits of a single non-bank financial intermediary borrower.

Most of the credit portfolio (98%) remains classified as low risk or Stage 1. Impaired credits (Stage 3) decreased to at 2Q23 (-71% QoQ; -5% YoY) or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of almost 5x, due to write-offs for , mostly related to impaired credits of a single non-bank financial intermediary borrower. Deposits surpassed $4Bn milestone in 2Q23, reaching $4,074 million (+14% QoQ; +31% YoY), coupled with ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets, which reflects the Bank´s sound and diversified funding structure.

$4,074 million (+14% QoQ; +31% YoY), coupled with ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets, which reflects the Bank´s sound and diversified funding structure. Solid liquidity position at $1,757 million, or 17% of total assets as of June 30, 2023 , consisting of cash and due from banks mostly placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York .

CEO's Comments

Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer said: "Bladex had another outstanding quarter. All relevant financial metrics keep showing a positive trend as we continue to execute our strategic plan. Both, our treasury unit and our renewed commercial unit had a very strong performance. The results speak for themselves. This was record braking quarter. Fifty four million dollars (USD 54MM) in NII for the quarter, 67% higher than the same period last year. Net interest margin stood at 2.42%, 88 basis points higher year-on-year. All this has been possible largely because we have been gradually and strategically reconfiguring our asset and liability mix. Also, deposits as of quarter-end were over 4 billion dollars for the first time in Bladex's history and our letter of credit unit surpassed 1 Billion in outstanding balances also for the first time. Bottom line for the quarter was 37.1 million dollars in line with our 2023 guidance and our long-term guidance of attaining sustainable mid-teens returns by 2026."

RECENT EVENTS

Quarterly dividend payment: The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.25 per share corresponding to 2Q23. The cash dividend will be paid on August 15, 2023 , to shareholders registered as of July 31, 2023 .

