BLADEX ANNOUNCES NEW BOND ISSUANCE IN MEXICO

PANAMA CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announces its new issuance of Cebures ("Certificados Públicos Bursátiles") in the Mexican capital markets, in the amount of MXN 4,000 million (Mexican Pesos four billion).

The Notes have been issued under a dual-tranche structure, of three and five years, amounting respectively to MXN 2,500 million and MXN 1,500 million. The former with a floating-rate coupon of 28-day TIIE plus 45 basis points and the latter with a fixed rate coupon equivalent to M-Bono+85 basis points. The issuance was supported by a robust book of orders from a diversified investor base made up of pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers.

Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President-Treasury and Capital markets commented: "We are very pleased with the success of this new debt placement. Bladex is a recurrent issuer in the Mexican Debt Capital Markets, that provides us with a very efficient framework for the generation of new financial resources to continue supporting our clients across the whole Latin American Region. I would like to thank both bookrunners for their high level of professionalism in the seamless execution of this transaction."

Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer, added: "Mexico is a very relevant market for Bladex and we would like to reaffirm our compromise to support our clients' growth and expansion at both national and regional levels. The success of this new issuance is a clear indication of investor confidence in Bladex's strong financial performance and in the success of our strategic plan, that has allowed us to substantially increase our levels of profitability within the framework of robust credit quality indicators."

The issuance was rated "mxAAA" by STANDARD & POOR'S, S.A. DE C.V. and "AAA(mex)" by FITCH MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V. The arrangers were Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

