Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018

PANAMA CITY, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or "the Bank") (NYSE: BLX), announced today a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.385 per share corresponding to the first quarter 2018.
The cash dividend was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held April 10, 2018, and is payable May 17, 2018 to the Bank's stockholders as of May 2, 2018 record date.
As of March 31, 2018, Bladex had 39,545,508.73 shares outstanding of all classes.
Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region.
The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.
Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.
