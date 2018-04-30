Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

The 2017 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Bladex's website at www.bladex.com. The Bank can also provide a copy of the Bank's audited financial statements or annual report on Form 20-F, upon a written request and without charge.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region.

The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information, please access Bladex's website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail address: amendez@bladex.com, Tel.: (+507) 210-8563

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este,

Panama, Republic of Panama

