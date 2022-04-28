BLADEX FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

PANAMA CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or "the Bank") announced today that the Bank filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2021 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Bladex's website at www.bladex.com. The Bank can also provide a copy of the Bank's audited financial statements or annual report on Form 20-F, upon a written request and without charge.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

