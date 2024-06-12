Bladex leads second successful syndication of a US$100,000,000 Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Forum

PANAMA CITY, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announced today the successful closing of a US$100 million senior unsecured syndicated up to 3 years (the "Facility") for Forum Servicios Financieros, S.A. ("Forum" or the "Company"). Bladex acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner and shall act as the Administrative Agent for the Facility.

Established in 1993, Forum is the leading player in the auto-financing industry in Chile. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBVA and provides loans and auto-leases to natural persons and companies for the purchase of vehicles (light and heavy) and motorcycles. The Company has US$ 2.1 billion in total assets, and US$ 285 million in total equity and is rated AA- (local) by Fitch.

The deal constitutes the second international syndicated facility structured by Bladex for Forum. Proceeds from the Facility will be used for repayment of existing indebtedness.

Sebastián Barbarossa, Forum's CFO, stated: "We are thrilled to have finalized this new syndicate in collaboration with Bladex. This financing once again demonstrates Forum's ability to secure international funding and is a clear indication of the market's confidence in the Company."

The transaction attracted commitments of financial institutions from Central and South America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States, bringing new banking relationships for Forum.

Carlos De Alvear, Regional Head of South America and Mexico of Bladex stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have successfully executed the second international syndicated loan for Forum, which provides the Company access to new banking relationships and medium-term funding. This transaction marks the third syndicated loan arranged by Bladex in Chile and adds to Bladex's credentials of over 77 transactions arranged in Latin America, highlighting the Bank's distribution capabilities and its access to a wide network of regional and international financial institutions."

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

