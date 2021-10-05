Bladex leads successful syndication of a US$100,000,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank";NYSE: BLX) announced today the successful closing of a US$100 million 3-year senior unsecured syndicated loan (the "Facility") for Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Unifin" or the "Company"). Bladex acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner and shall act as the Administrative Agent for the Facility.

Listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange ("BMV"), Unifin was founded in 1993 by Rodrigo Lebois and is currently a leading independent operating leasing company in Latin America. Unifin operates as a non-banking financial services company specializing in three main business lines: operating leases, factoring, and lending (auto and others) for small and medium-sized enterprises ("SME's") in Mexico. The Company has a market capitalization of approximately US$700 million and is rated BB by Fitch and BB- by Standard & Poor's (both international scale).

The deal constitutes the fourth international syndicated facility led by Bladex for Unifin. Proceeds from the Facility will be used for general corporate purposes.

The transaction attracted commitments of financial institutions from Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and the United States, of which many represent new banking relationships for Unifin. There was a 2.0x oversubscription, which allowed the Company to upsize the facility amount to US$100 million from its original target of US$50 million.

Felipe Suarez, Head of Loan Structuring and Syndications of Bladex, stated: "We are very pleased to have successfully executed this important transaction for Unifin, which has provided the Company access to new banking relationships and medium-term funding, supporting its loan portfolio growth. This Facility adds to Bladex's important footprint in the Latin American syndicated loan space, highlighting its distribution capabilities and its access to a wide network of regional and international financial institutions."

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also counts with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

