Bladex strengthens its team with Sergio Olarte as Chief Economist

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex, NYSE: BLX) continues to consolidate its position as a key player in the economic development of Latin America and the Caribbean with the addition of Sergio Olarte, a renowned economist with more than 24 years of experience in economic analysis and the financial system.

With his addition, Bladex strengthens its commitment to contribute to sustainable growth in the region. Mr. Olarte holds a Master's degree in Monetary Policy from the University of Illinois and has had a distinguished career in prestigious financial and academic institutions. During his 12 years at the Central Bank of Colombia, he was part of the Advisory Committee for the formulation of monetary policy and interest rates, and actively participated in key decisions affecting the country's economy.

His career also includes the creation of the Economic Research Department at BTG Pactual and the structuring of the Economic Research team at Scotiabank Colombia, consolidating its leadership in macroeconomic and financial analysis. In addition, Olarte has been a professor of macroeconomics for more than 15 years at prestigious Colombian universities such as the Universidad del Rosario, EAFIT and Externado.

"Sergio Olarte's experience and knowledge will bring exceptional value to financial analysis and decision-making, allowing Bladex to further strengthen its leadership in the region and continue to contribute to the economic development of our countries," said Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex.

With this new appointment, Bladex reaffirms its commitment to having a team of experts who will contribute to the Bank's mission of promoting economic and social development in Latin America and the Caribbean through strategic financial solutions and in-depth analysis of the region's economies.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

