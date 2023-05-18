Blain's Farm & Fleet and Allivet Announce Strategic Partnership

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blain's Farm & Fleet, a family-owned discount retailer with 45 locations, and Allivet, one of the nation's leading digital pet pharmacies, announce a partnership that expands Allivet's PetRx platform and offers convenient, online access to pet medications and OTC products to Blain's Farm & Fleet customers.

The recently launched Blain's Farm & Fleet PetRx website (https://www.farmandfleetrx.com/) features thousands of prescription and over-the-counter pet medications.

Powered by Allivet, a .Pharmacy verified and fully accredited online pet pharmacy, FarmandFleetRx.com gives Blain's Farm & Fleet customers convenient access to pet medications at competitive prices, fast delivery, and an industry-leading AutoShip option that allows for automatic, recurring deliveries, making it easier to maintain vet-recommended care and manage chronic conditions.

"We are pleased with the opportunity to partner with the Blain's Farm & Fleet brand and team, and we look forward to a successful relationship," said Ujjwal Dhoot, CEO of Allivet.com. "Our partnership will allow Allivet to further our mission of democratizing access to pet medications for as many pet parents as possible while also extending our reach due to Blain's Farm & Fleet's focus on farm animals as well as companion animals."

Blain's Farm & Fleet's leadership team is pleased to meet this need for their customers.

"Allivet is a trusted online pharmacy and fully integrated Rx Platform provider that has been providing quality pet medication to customers nationwide for more than 25 years," said Steve McCombs, Ag Merchant, Blain Supply. "We recognize the animal pharmacy space as a growing segment and something our neighbors will be expecting from Blain's, we are very excited for this partnership."

About Blain's Farm & Fleet
Founded in 1955, Blain's Farm & Fleet is a family-owned business and The Modern General Store, deeply rooted in the traditions and culture of the Midwest. Blain's Farm and Fleet operates 45 retail stores throughout Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin and offers online shopping at http://www.farmandfleet.com, Blain's Farm & Fleet carries what you need for your home, pets, farm, auto, work, and outdoor lifestyle.

About Allivet.com
Allivet.com, an online pet pharmacy, is fully licensed in all 50 states and is a .Pharmacy Verified Website under the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. An ally to pet parents since 1992, Allivet.com makes it easier to manage pets' health needs by providing affordable access to thousands of medications and other pet products, exceptional customer service, and the convenience of AutoShip, an automatic delivery subscription service. Allivet.com has also developed an innovative B2B solution, enabling major retailers to offer pet pharmacy services to their shoppers under their own store brand.

