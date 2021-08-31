Blair H. Kokotek, MD, FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blair H. Kokotek, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for her decades of dedication and personalized care for her patients.

Blair H. Kokotek

Dr. Kokotek is a trusted and dedicated Obstetrician-Gynecologist with over 41 years of experience in the medical field. Currently, she works with the BronxCare Health System, with her primary location being at the BronxCare Center for Gynecological Care. Dr. Kokotek is well-versed in all areas of OBGYN practice, including infertility, pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. She is the former Associate Director of the Residency Program of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the BronxCare Health System. She is also an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Women's Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

As a respected and highly educated OBGYN, Dr. Kokotek specializes in diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases and disorders in obstetrics and gynecology. As an OBGYN, Dr. Kokotek guides patients through pregnancy, childbirth, and into their postpartum period. She has been working at BronxCare for 32 years, and has delivered thousands of babies into the world. BronxCare is the largest not-for-profit Health and Teaching Hospital System serving South and Central Bronx.

Dr. Kokotek sought a college education first at Oberlin College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She earned her medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine, and subsequently completed an OBGYN residency at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center in New York City. She is a board-certified OBGYN licensed to practice in New York.

To receive a university education, Dr. Kokotek attended West Virginia University School of Medicine in 1980, graduating with her medical degree. Next, she completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology internship in 1981 and a residency in 1985 at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center. As a distinguished medical professional, Dr. Kokotek is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG). She is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG).

To remain abreast of developments in the field, Dr. Kokotek is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She is the clinical site director for OB/GYN medical students from the American University of the Caribbean and Saint George's University School of Medicine.

Married to her husband Sam Josephson Kokotek for 45 years, they are the proud parents of three sons, Aaron, Nathaniel, and Ilan. Dr. Kokotek and her husband are sponsors of an ambulance fund for American Friends of Magen David Adom in Israel. Anyone wishing to contribute can contact http://saving-lives.afmda.org/BnotBrakha. Further charitable organizations include Covenant House and various Native American schools and missions.

Dr. Kokotek would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her colleagues Magdy Mikhail, MD, who is Department Chair and acting Chief Medical Officer; and her friend, colleague, and longtime medical partner, Aruna Mishra, MD.

For more information, visit www.bronxcare.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

