Blair O'Neal, Chad Pfeifer Join Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey for Special Memorial Day Video Series

, U.S. Army veteran and professional golfer Blair O'Neal , Golf Channel personality, professional golfer and model

In April 2007, Pfeifer was in Iraq when his truck was hit with a pressure plate IED that resulted in the amputation of his left leg above his knee. In this first segment, the trio talks about their personal experiences with golf, including how the game helped Pfeifer work through his rehabilitation.

"Because this holiday is so special, we knew we had to launch the series with Chad, who graciously spoke about how he used golf to overcome many challenges," said Flaskey. "It was an honor to sit down and speak with both Chad and Blair for the first part of this exciting series."

In the video, Pfeifer also discusses tips for veterans transitioning out of the armed forces and shared some of his personal goals as a professional golfer. O'Neal, who regularly hosts Golf Channel's "School of Golf," shared her personal golf story and out-drove both men in a friendly competition on the range.

"We had a lot of fun shooting this segment and are excited for the rest of the series," said Flaskey. "We have several additional special guests lined up in exciting destinations."

The series, titled "Moments with Diamond," will provide members, owners, guests and team members a behind-the-scenes look at the company's innovative experiential vacation platform. Other special guests may include celebrities from Diamond's roster of ambassadors.

