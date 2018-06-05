Blair Sign Programs New Hire Chandra O'Ree, Director of Marketing
09:00 ET
SANTEE, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAIR SIGN PROGRAMS, a leading California based national sign, graphics and design company announces, and welcomes, Chandra O'Ree as its newly appointed Director of Marketing. Chandra's addition to Blair Sign Programs marks a commitment to further the evolution and development of its Marketing team and endeavors.
Chandra brings to Blair Sign Programs an extensive background in the National Retail environment. In addition to directing Blair Sign Program's marketing and key account management, Chandra will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies. Chandra will also manage the specialty and boutique retail accounts ensuring creative design solutions and high standards for retail branding in the built environment.
BLAIR SIGN PROGRAMS is a full-service design/build company that provides exterior signs and sign programs for national retail, commercial retail and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1995 with the goal of blending integrity, talent and authentic design to create property identity and branding solutions. Blair Sign Programs is performance driven and adds value by way of its exterior sign design, build and install from coast to coast.
For more information, visit www.blairsign.net.
PR contact:
Chandra O'Ree, Director of Marketing, (619) 792-1603, Chandra@blairsign.net.
