Blaise Ffrench Joins Once Upon A Coconut as AVP of Sales & Marketing, Bringing a Proven Track Record of Success

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, the esteemed purveyor of premium coconut water products, proudly announces the appointment of Blaise Ffrench as the company's AVP of Sales & Marketing. With a distinguished career in marketing and a successful track record working with brands such as Body Armor, Ffrench brings a wealth of expertise to the Once Upon A Coconut team.

Blaise Ffrench is a seasoned marketing professional known for his strategic approach and creative flair. His previous experience working with well-known brands, including Body Armor, has equipped him with the skills to drive successful marketing campaigns and elevate brand visibility.

In his role as AVP of Sales & Marketing, Ffrench will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative marketing strategies to enhance Once Upon A Coconut's brand presence and consumer engagement. His expertise in creating impactful marketing initiatives will play a crucial role in expanding the brand's reach and connecting with a broader audience.

"We are excited to welcome Blaise Ffrench as our AVP of Sales & Marketing at Once Upon A Coconut. His impressive track record of success and strategic vision make him the perfect fit for our team," said Marc Sampogna, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Once Upon A Coconut. "Blaise's experience working with renowned brands such as Body Armor reflects his ability to drive results and build meaningful connections. We look forward to leveraging his talents to elevate the Once Upon A Coconut brand to new heights."

Blaise Ffrench expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of Once Upon A Coconut, a brand committed to delivering quality and promoting a healthier lifestyle. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the brand's growth and success. Together with the Once Upon A Coconut team, we will continue to inspire and connect with our audience."

As AVP of Sales & Marketing, Blaise Ffrench will lead strategic marketing initiatives, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and spearhead campaigns to strengthen Once Upon A Coconut's position in the market. His dynamic and innovative approach will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives to the brand's marketing efforts.

For more information about Once Upon A Coconut and to follow Blaise Ffrench's contributions as AVP of Sales & Marketing, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com/ or connect on social media platforms @onceuponacoconut.

About Once Upon A Coconut:

