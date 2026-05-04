Blaize and Winmate Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Bring AI to Rugged Systems for Defense and Critical Infrastructure

Joint solutions combine Blaize's energy-efficient and industrial-grade AI chips with Winmate's rugged platforms – including drones, handhelds, vehicle-mounted units, and embedded edge devices used by defense, border security, maritime, and healthcare operators.

TAIPEI and EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), and Winmate Inc., a publicly traded company in Taiwan, today announced they have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement ("Agreement") with an intent to close approximately $15 million in business during the first year. The two companies will integrate Blaize's AI chips into Winmate's rugged systems, including drones, handhelds, vehicle-mounted units, and embedded devices that have to keep working in the field, often in places where regular hardware can't survive.

The two companies will integrate Blaize’s AI chips into Winmate’s rugged systems, including drones, handhelds, vehicle-mounted units, and embedded devices.

The companies expect the Agreement to be the start of a much larger, multi-year relationship.

Why this partnership matters

Most AI today runs in large data centers rather than at the edge, where decisions must be made in real time. This model is often impractical for soldiers at remote posts, Coast Guard crew at sea, or medics in field clinics. They often don't have a reliable network connection, and even when they do, they can't afford to wait for an application to respond from halfway across the globe.

That's the gap Blaize and Winmate intend to address through this partnership. Blaize's chips were designed to industrial grade specifications and run AI directly on the device, with no cloud dependency. Winmate's systems are purpose-built to perform in extreme environments, including heat, cold, dust, vibration, and rough handling. Together, they deliver real-time AI capabilities exactly where it's needed, whether in drones, field units, the patrol vehicles, or diagnostic devices.

A fast-growing market

Demand for on-device AI is accelerating. According to BCC Research[1], the global edge AI market is projected to grow from $11.8 billion in 2025 to $56.8 billion by 2030, a 36.9% compound annual growth rate. Defense agencies, governments, hospitals, ports, and critical infrastructure operators all demand AI that can run securely on their equipment, without sending sensitive data over public networks.

From the leaders

"Our customers can't wait, and they often can't rely on the cloud. They need AI that runs where the work happens. Winmate makes some of the most capable rugged systems in the industry, and our chips are designed to run AI inside exactly those kinds of devices. This partnership turns a years-long vision into a practical, deployable answer for defense and critical infrastructure operators," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize, Inc.

"Our platforms are deployed on naval vessels, in border outposts, on industrial sites, and in disaster zones – environments where most hardware fails. With Blaize, we can now deliver those same systems with on-device AI built in, giving customers real-time intelligence wherever they operate," said Ken Lu, Chairman and CEO of Winmate Inc.

Target applications

Border security and surveillance: Real-time threat detection and perimeter monitoring

Real-time threat detection and perimeter monitoring Mobile command and control: On-site intelligence and situational awareness for field teams

On-site intelligence and situational awareness for field teams Drones and unmanned systems: Autonomous navigation and mission execution for UAVs and ground vehicles

Autonomous navigation and mission execution for UAVs and ground vehicles Critical infrastructure: Continuous monitoring and predictive analytics for power, ports, and transportation

Continuous monitoring and predictive analytics for power, ports, and transportation Maritime domain awareness: Vessel tracking and anomaly detection at sea

Vessel tracking and anomaly detection at sea Field healthcare: Portable diagnostics and decision support in remote and disaster environments

Deal at a glance

First-year revenue: the parties intend to work in good faith to close approximately $15 million in business, expected to scale meaningfully in subsequent years

the parties intend to work in good faith to close approximately in business, expected to scale meaningfully in subsequent years Term: Three-year initial term, with automatic renewal

Three-year initial term, with automatic renewal Next steps: Joint engineering, sales, and marketing execution to bring integrated systems to market, with additional opportunities to be added through follow-on programs

[1] BCC Research, "Global Edge AI Market," October 2025

About Blaize, Inc.

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor) with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and defense. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

About Winmate Inc.

Winmate Inc. is a publicly traded global leader in rugged computing systems, delivering industrial-grade platforms – including handhelds, tablets, vehicle-mounted units, panel PCs, and embedded modules – for demanding environments across defense, transportation, energy, healthcare, and industrial markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including expectations and scope of customer contracts, including the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Winmate, the potential value and the timing of revenue pursuant to such contracts, preliminary estimates of results of operations and guidance on results for future periods, the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Blaize Contact

[email protected]

www.blaize.com

Investors

[email protected]

www.blaize.com

Winmate Inc.

Liu, Chih-Yuan

Tel: +886-2-8511-0288

Email: [email protected]

https://www.winmate.com/

SOURCE Blaize Inc.