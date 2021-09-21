Blake B. Johnson Receives the Webb Schools' Prestigious Alumni Award for 2020

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur and Webb Schools alumnus, Blake B. Johnson, recently received the Webb Schools' prestigious Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award. The annual recognition is bestowed upon alumni whose accomplishments exemplify the motto and values of Webb. Johnson's unique combination of entrepreneurial success, philanthropic endeavors, and innovative thinking made him a natural choice for the 2020 award.

Johnson has enjoyed a successful career of founding and cultivating successful companies. The companies he has founded currently exceed $1 billion in valuations. His most recent success, direct-to-consumer dental aligner company, Byte, sold to Dentsply Sirona in early 2020 for $1.04 billion. The venture was entirely conceptualized and funded by Johnson, who credits the Webb Schools for teaching him to think, lead, and consider the consequences of every decision he makes. This line of thinking has led to impactful philanthropic endeavors from Johnson. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson made the decision to transition their aligner production to personal protective equipment for frontline health workers. In addition, he supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Boy Scouts of America (Johnson himself is an Eagle Scout), the International Justice MIssion, and MOCA Los Angeles. He has also been a consistent supporter of the Webb Schools for more than 20 years.