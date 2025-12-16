Blake Charles Salon Expands Internationally with Acquisition of Iconic Saint-Tropez Salon Le Boudoir

SAINT-TROPEZ, France, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake C. McCall, founder of Blake Charles Salon, announces the acquisition of the esteemed Salon Le Boudoir in Saint-Tropez, France. This milestone marks Blake Charles Salon's official expansion into Europe, bringing the sophistication of San Francisco to the timeless beauty of the French Riviera.

Christophe, Owner of Le Boudior & Blake Charles Blake Charles of Blake Charles Salon

Blake Charles Salon is recognized as one of the most celebrated luxury hair salons in the United States, known for elevated artistry, a refined guest experience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand was recently honored by Salon Today as one of America's 20 "Salons of Distinction," reinforcing its position as a national leader in modern luxury beauty. With a reputation for flawless color, exceptional technique, and a globally inspired aesthetic, Blake Charles Salon continues to set the standard for contemporary American hairdressing.

With this acquisition, Blake Charles becomes the first American luxury salon brand to establish a flagship presence in the French Riviera, a region synonymous with international glamour and discerning clientele. The expansion reflects the brand's growing global influence and its mission to deliver world-class beauty experiences in the world's most iconic destinations.

Founded more than 21 years ago by Christophe Gaye, Salon Le Boudoir has long been regarded as a pillar of artistry and refinement in Saint-Tropez. Under the new ownership, Gaye will remain as manager of Blake Charles Salon Saint-Tropez throughout the transition period, ensuring continuity while honoring the salon's longstanding legacy.

The Saint-Tropez location will officially be rebranded as Blake Charles Salon in January 2026. The transformation blends French elegance with California innovation and establishes a foundation for future expansion into select global markets known for luxury, culture, and elevated beauty services.

"Saint-Tropez embodies a legacy of beauty, artistry, and effortless sophistication," said Blake C. McCall, Founder & CEO. "We're honored to build upon Salon Le Boudoir's remarkable history while introducing a modern global vision of luxury through Blake Charles Salon."

About Blake Charles Salon

Founded in 2019 following McCall's acquisition of the legendary Joseph Cozza Salon, Blake Charles Salon operates a 9,000-square-foot flagship at 77 Maiden Lane in San Francisco's Union Square. The salon has received multiple accolades, including Best Hair Salon honors from Modern Luxury Magazine, San Francisco Magazine, and SF Gate's Best of the Bay Area.

With its expansion to Saint-Tropez, Blake Charles Salon enters a new global chapter—merging American innovation with European refinement.

Media Contact:

Blake C. McCall

Blake Charles Salon

[email protected]

415-433-3030

SOURCE Blake Charles Salon