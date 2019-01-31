Blake Griffin and Flagstar Bank Partner to Continue Crafting Success

TROY, Mich., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank and Blake Griffin had a big year in 2018, and both are looking to build on that success by entering a one-year partnership.

To kick off the partnership, Griffin will be featured in a new Flagstar commercial, set to air locally March 11, with other opportunities to come throughout the year.

Flagstar Bank, headquartered in Troy, Mich., has sponsored the Detroit Pistons since July 2017. Flagstar representatives said the partnership with Griffin was a natural extension of the Piston jersey sponsorship.

"Blake's amazing skills on the court, the passion he brings to every game, and the unique way he crafts success are a great match-up for the values that guide Flagstar in every interaction with every customer," said Alessandro DiNello, president and CEO of Flagstar. "We wanted to take our sponsorship with the Pistons to a new level, and teaming up with Blake, and the star power he brings, was the next logical step. As part of the partnership, we're pleased to welcome Blake as a customer."

Both Griffin and Flagstar continue to excel. Flagstar has a strong record of solid earnings and recently expanded its footprint in the Midwest with the acquisition of 52 branches. Even as Flagstar continues to grow, it remains committed to Michigan and Detroit and recently pledged $5 million to help revitalize the Old Redford community as part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund initiative.

As one of the highest-rated recruits ever at Oklahoma, Griffin was selected with the first overall pick of the 2009 Draft. A six-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and Slam Dunk Champion, Griffin continues to be one of the most dominant players in recent history. Griffin joined the Detroit Pistons in 2018 where he continues to break career-highs, scoring 50 points in October 2018 and the first player to score 50 points during the 2018-19 season. In January 2019, he scored 445 points, the most in a single month in Pistons franchise history.

"It's easy for me to partner with Flagstar," Griffin said. "They understand the hard work and dedication it takes to craft success. I'm excited about the opportunity to work with a bank that continues to show its commitment to the city and my home in Detroit."

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is an $18.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage loans, handling payments and record keeping for $175 billion of home loans representing nearly 827,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For more information contact:

Susan Bergesen

Flagstar Bank

(248) 312-6237

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flagstar.com

