Blake Johnson Donates $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire for their 2021 Year End Donation Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, Blake Johnson, announced today a significant donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire. Blake Johnson, the founder of the Blake Johnson Alliance, has been a longtime supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. His work with the mentoring network inspired the creation of The Alliance, a philanthropic organization that further the advancement of education, arts, sciences, and social well-being. Johnson personally made the donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire and continues to serve as a Big Brother to this day. The $100,000 donation is intended to help the organization to do more community outreach on a local level.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest volunteer-supported mentoring network in the nation. It connects adult volunteers to children within their community with the goal of developing positive relationships that empower children to fulfill their potential. Johnson saw the impact of the Big Brother relationship that he has with his "Little Brother" and determined that ongoing support is crucial in making a lasting positive impact. This realization inspired the regular donation cadence of the Blake Johnson Alliance, which was set up to diversify financial support among companies and organizations that contribute to the advancement of education, arts, science, and social well-being.