Blake Keller, PharmD, Joins RxGenomix In Key Leadership Role

Keller has already taken a lead role in developing proprietary analytics and healthcare delivery tools for RxGenomix. He is also expected to make significant improvements in the company's ability to lead the market in the application of pharmacogenomics testing to patient care and structure the company for continued growth.

"We are exceptionally proud of the contribution RxGenomix has made to support pharmacist-led efforts in optimizing clinical decision making with pharmacogenomics," said RxGenomix Senior Vice President of Marketing, Daron Bennett. "Moving forward, the entire senior management team sees Blake as a natural fit for RxGenomix with his results-oriented approach and a successful track record across a broad range of healthcare offerings. We feel he is the right executive addition to our team at this juncture and will help us leverage our core strengths while diversifying our revenue strategies. His depth of experience and his passion for improving healthcare is clearly evident and was exactly what we were looking for."

Keller has served in various clinical, operational, and business development capacities over his professional career. He most recently served as President, North America of Fagron, a leading pharmaceutical compounding company active in 35 countries worldwide. Previously, he served as Vice President of Premise Health, the largest direct onsite and near-site comprehensive healthcare provider, serving hundreds of Fortune 1000 firms. For many years, he has taught Doctor of Pharmacy students in advanced practice settings, developing future clinical leaders. Keller also spent 12 years as a staff pharmacist, pharmacy manager, and healthcare supervisor with Walgreens Boots Alliance, the first global, pharmacy-led, health and well-being enterprise.

"I am excited to have joined RxGenomix at this critical time in the industry," Keller added. "Pharmacogenomics is emerging as an increasingly rational and effective strategy to provide patients and clinicians with the information needed to thoughtfully choose the safest, most effective, and most cost-effective medications. We are already seeing significant interest in our model from several channels, including consumers, employers, health systems, benefit plans, community pharmacies, long-term care providers and others. I look forward to working collaboratively with our team to improve our strategy, enhance our care model, and increase the overall value we bring to our diverse client base."

Keller earned his B.S. degree from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia.

RxGenomix is a comprehensive pharmacogenomics (PGx) solutions company created to empower healthcare providers to optimize and scale the application of PGx, enabling them to improve patient care while reducing overall costs.

Starting with the 16-hour RxGenomix Training Program in Pharmacogenomics as a foundation, we provide the education, training, materials, research, in-depth analytics, connective technology, delivery tools, and laboratory support needed for any healthcare provider, employer or health benefit provider to easily access and effectively apply pharmacogenomic testing to their practice or benefits strategy.

