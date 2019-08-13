Blake Mallen and Nick Sarnicola Launch Liv Mobile App, Putting Travel Experiences in the Palm of your Hand

Browse and pledge to diverse Liv List Global Experiences

Explore and pledge to exciting Liv List Local Experiences in a specific region

Book heavily discounted hotels, flights, car and vacation rentals

Enjoy great daily savings on popular brands, products and services

Gain insight on tagged images that will populate their Liv Photobook

"This brand-new technology is slick and cool and puts the world's first and only life experience marketplace in app form," said Blake Mallen, Liv CoFounder & President. "It's a game-changer for our Liv Members and Promoters in terms of visually showing others what Liv is all about. It simplifies all the member-only features and privileges, and lets people save time, search everything right from their phone and grow their business—anytime, anywhere."

Download the Liv List Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play ; available for free to all Liv Members .

About Liv

Liv is a travel lifestyle platform inspiring people to turn their "Bucket List" into a "Liv List" with specially curated life experiences and premium Member-only privileges. Learn more at MeetLiv.com . Connect with the Liv CoFounders at Instagram.com/nicksarnicola and Instagram.com/blakemallen .

