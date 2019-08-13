Blake Mallen and Nick Sarnicola Launch Liv Mobile App, Putting Travel Experiences in the Palm of your Hand
New technology gives Liv Members one-click access for simplifying and growing their business
Aug 13, 2019, 08:59 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake Mallen and Nick Sarnicola, CoFounders of the travel lifestyle platform, Liv, just launched their groundbreaking Liv List Mobile App that puts travel experiences in the palm of your hand. Available to all Liv Members, the technology provides one-click access to custom-curated Liv List Local and Global Experiences, daily discounts, and special savings on flights, hotels, car and vacation rentals. The app makes it even easier and more convenient for people to turn their "Bucket List" into a "Liv List" so they can fully live today, instead of waiting for someday.
The Liv List Mobile App enables members to:
- Browse and pledge to diverse Liv List Global Experiences
- Explore and pledge to exciting Liv List Local Experiences in a specific region
- Book heavily discounted hotels, flights, car and vacation rentals
- Enjoy great daily savings on popular brands, products and services
- Gain insight on tagged images that will populate their Liv Photobook
"This brand-new technology is slick and cool and puts the world's first and only life experience marketplace in app form," said Blake Mallen, Liv CoFounder & President. "It's a game-changer for our Liv Members and Promoters in terms of visually showing others what Liv is all about. It simplifies all the member-only features and privileges, and lets people save time, search everything right from their phone and grow their business—anytime, anywhere."
Download the Liv List Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play; available for free to all Liv Members.
About Liv
Liv is a travel lifestyle platform inspiring people to turn their "Bucket List" into a "Liv List" with specially curated life experiences and premium Member-only privileges. Learn more at MeetLiv.com. Connect with the Liv CoFounders at Instagram.com/nicksarnicola and Instagram.com/blakemallen.
SOURCE Liv
Share this article