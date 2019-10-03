Blake Morgan Named to San Diego Metro Magazine 40 Under 40 Class of 2019

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Holdings is proud to announce Blake Morgan has been honored as one of San Diego Metro's 2019 40 Under 40 recipients. The award presentation took place on Tuesday, October 1, at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina on Harbor Island.

Blake Morgan honored as one of San Diego Metro's 2019 40 Under 40 recipients

Morgan, a development partner at Morgan Holdings, builds innovative affordable housing in Southern California and major cities across the country. Morgan managed the construction of a recently completed infill development in University City, east of University of California, San Diego. Owned by Morgan Holdings, West End features nine custom homes and is now open for sale.

"After nearly four decades of no new homes being built in University City, there is a great deal of pent-up demand," said Morgan. "West End is sure to be a wonderful addition to this already thriving and established community."

Morgan works alongside his brother Ryan Morgan and father Ronnie Morgan at the family owned business Morgan Holdings, which recently celebrated 60 years. The strong foundation to build for the next generation is led by this third generation of Morgans who aspire to set a new industry bar for today and tomorrow's unique multi-use, multifamily developments.

"We are proud of Blake and all his hard work at Morgan Holdings," his father, Ronnie Morgan, said. "He is dedicated to a strong work ethic and continuing our family's real estate legacy."

Morgan has a double major from the University of Denver and studied abroad at the Umbra Institute for European studies in Italy. His experience includes project engineer for MKS Residential, a project engineer for Samet Corporation in Charlotte, N.C., and a senior project manager for Alegria Real Estate. He has leasing and sales experience with The Morgan Group, Inc.

Morgan is an active member and chair of the social network for young entrepreneurs, YPO Next Generation San Diego. He is a songwriter with the band "Moonlight Project," which performs throughout San Diego. Morgan is an avid surfer and holds a private pilot's license.

About Morgan Holdings

Morgan Holdings specializes in developing multi-use, multifamily homes. Established in 1959, with over $2 billion dollars in development, its projects can be found in California, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Illinois.

Contact:

Ingrid Jones

949-395-5489

224170@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morgan Holdings