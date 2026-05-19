Blake Shelton Declares It's Time to Leave "Out of Warrantyville" and CarShield Shows the Way

Why a Blake Shelton and CarShield Partnership Makes so Much Sense

ST. PETERS, Mo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarShield, America's leading provider of Vehicle Service Contracts, is reframing the conversation around auto repairs through a landmark partnership with country music superstar and television personality Blake Shelton. The collaboration introduces an entirely new creative approach designed to reframe car breakdowns with the reassuring calmness and humor Shelton is known for.

Courtesy of CarShield YouTube Channel Speed Speed Photo taken by InterMedia Advertising

"Blake Shelton brings a level of authenticity and relatability that we strive for at CarShield. Our customers are hardworking people who value protection, transparency, and peace of mind. Blake embodies those values in the same way that CarShield delivers on them. This campaign allows us to connect with audiences in a voice that is familiar, trusted, and real, while reinforcing the importance of being prepared for the unexpected," stated CarShield CEO, Nick Hamilton.

Learn more about a Vehicle Service Contract at CarShield.com

What is "Out of Warrantyville"?

In collaboration with InterMedia Advertising, the partnership launches "Out of Warrantyville," which taps into Shelton's humor and lived experiences to address the common anxiety drivers face when their vehicle is out of warranty. The initiative aims to transform the narrative around vehicle service contracts, shifting the focus from a necessary expense to a smart, stress-free plan for the future.

By pairing a trusted name in vehicle protection with one of America's most admired personalities, the campaign establishes a new standard for consumer peace of mind. The campaign has a unique angle on how CarShield can bring a level of calmness to a stressful situation:

In "Out of Warrantyville" - cars have taken on a mind of their own, but in a world of cars gone wild, Blake shows that his calm, cool, and collected nature is supported because he has a plan... a CarShield Plan.

"Partnering with CarShield on this clever campaign just made sense to me. Life's unpredictable enough, and your truck breaking down shouldn't be part of the surprise. The message is about cutting out the stress of a breakdown and having a little fun along the way. That's something I can stand behind." said Blake Shelton.

A New Vision for Driver Confidence

The collaboration is built on a shared vision for helping American drivers by offering a straightforward plan to protect their budget from the chaos of unexpected auto repairs. The strategic pillars of the campaign include:

Welcome to 'Out of Warrantyville': This narrative uses relatable humor to personify the world of post-warranty car problems. Why it matters: It makes CarShield the clear escape route from a place every driver dreads, in an entertaining way.

It makes CarShield the clear escape route from a place every driver dreads, in an entertaining way. Authority Through Association: This pillar combines CarShield's industry leadership with Blake Shelton's widespread trust and credibility. Why it matters: It creates an unmatched level of consumer confidence by linking the practical solution CarShield offers with a practical and trusted public figure.

"With this campaign, we're reinforcing our core message: helping protect our customers' second largest investment, while meeting consumers where they are, with humor and familiarity," said CarShield CMO Jason Miazza. "It's about building a brand people can connect with."

This partnership marks a significant step in CarShield's mission to provide dependability and peace of mind to vehicle owners nationwide.

For more about the Blake Shelton partnership, or the best protection plan for you, visit CarShield.com.

CarShield is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, helping drivers manage the cost of covered repairs on most vehicles. CarShield offers flexible coverage options for a wide range of budgets and driving needs. Plans include unmatched benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, courtesy towing and rental car options. Coverage is supported by a nationwide network of repair facilities and dedicated customer service. For more information, visit CarShield.com.

SOURCE CarShield