CarShield Taps Stephen A. Smith as Bold New Voice for Drivers

ST. PETERS, Mo., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarShield today announced a landmark partnership with celebrated media personality Stephen A. Smith, addressing the financial risk that unexpected and expensive car repairs pose to everyday drivers. Smith will serve as a lead spokesperson, bringing his signature passion and advocacy to champion CarShield's mission of providing simple and affordable vehicle service protection.

To learn more about CarShield plans and how it provides protection from unexpected auto repair bills, visit CarShield.com.

Photography by InterMedia Agency

A New Voice for Consumer Advocacy

The partnership aligns Smith's reputation as a strong, authentic voice with CarShield's commitment to protecting consumers from the financial and logistical stress of a vehicle breakdown. The collaboration marks a significant brand evolution for CarShield, reinforcing its position as a leading advocate in the vehicle protection space. Smith will be featured across television, digital, and social media, communicating the value of being protected against sudden repair costs.

"Partnering with CarShield is a no-brainer for me," said Stephen A. Smith, "It's about giving people real peace of mind when it comes to car repairs, and I'm excited to align with a brand that delivers on that everyday." - Stephen A. Smith.

With the average cost of a new car now exceeding $50,000, according to CNBC, it's becoming increasingly important for drivers to keep their current vehicles in top condition. This includes staying on top of routine maintenance and having a protection plan in place through CarShield.

At the same time, the average age of vehicles on the road has risen to 12.8 years in 2025, according to S&P Global. Ongoing supply chain challenges, rising parts costs, and a shortage of skilled technicians are also driving up repair expenses—costs that are ultimately passed on to drivers.

The CarShield & Stephen A. Smith Commitment

This collaboration is built on a shared goal of empowering car owners. The core message is delivered through several key principles:

The People's Champion: Stephen A. Smith serves as an advocate, applying his well-known tenacity to the fight against sudden, high-cost car repair bills. Why it matters: This transforms the brand conversation from a service transaction into a mission of consumer advocacy.

Stephen A. Smith serves as an advocate, applying his well-known tenacity to the fight against sudden, high-cost car repair bills. This transforms the brand conversation from a service transaction into a mission of consumer advocacy. The Smartest Play: The campaign positions a predictable monthly payment as the logical financial strategy to avoid a catastrophic, budget-destroying expense. Why it matters: It frames vehicle protection as a non-negotiable part of smart money management.

The campaign positions a predictable monthly payment as the logical financial strategy to avoid a catastrophic, budget-destroying expense. It frames vehicle protection as a non-negotiable part of smart money management. From Breakdown to Back on the Road: When a covered breakdown occurs, CarShield manages the process of dealing with the repair shop. Why it matters: This removes the associated stress and hassle, allowing customers to focus on their lives, not on negotiating repairs.

This initiative underscores CarShield's dedication to providing customers with dependable service and financial peace of mind. For more details on the partnership, visit carshield.com/education-center/stephen-a-smith-carshield.

CarShield is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, helping drivers manage the cost of covered repairs on most vehicles. CarShield offers flexible coverage options for a wide range of budgets and driving needs. Plans include unmatched benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, courtesy towing and rental car options. Coverage is supported by a nationwide network of repair facilities and dedicated customer service. For more information, visit CarShield.com.

SOURCE CarShield