CarShield Finalizes Acquisition of Its Administrator, American Auto Shield

The acquisition creates a fully integrated vehicle protection company, enhancing the claims experience while strengthening service, accountability, and innovation.

ST. PETERS, Mo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarShield announces the acquisition of its primary contract administrator, American Auto Shield. This transition moved the company into a fully integrated end-to-end service provider. This strategic move centralizes the customer lifecycle, from the initial sale to claims processing and final payment, under one corporate roof. American Auto Shield will still operate under its name but resides fully within the CarShield Company family with streamlined processes. Learn more about the acquisition on the CarShield Education Center.

Courtesy of CarShield

By internalizing claims administration, CarShield effectively removed the operational gap between sales and service delivery. Historically, the vehicle service industry has relied on third-party administrators, which often created fragmented experiences for customers seeking repairs. This acquisition establishes a single point of accountability, ensuring that the brand promise made at the time of purchase is directly fulfilled by the same organization.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in CarShield's evolution and reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our customers," stated CarShield CEO Nick Hamilton. "By bringing vehicle service contract administration in-house, we're creating a more seamless, responsive, and efficient process from the moment a customer purchases coverage through every stage of the claims experience. Combining our organizations allows us to innovate faster, make better use of data and technology, and continue raising the standard for customer service across the industry."

This shift is designed to deliver a more seamless experience for customers when they need it most.

Strategic Integration Benefits

Direct Accountability: Ownership of the full claims process. Why it matters: Directly links the company's brand reputation to service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Ownership of the full claims process. Directly links the company's brand reputation to service delivery and customer satisfaction. Simplified Service: Removal of third-party hand-offs. Why it matters: Provides one dedicated company eliminating bureaucratic delays.

Removal of third-party hand-offs. Provides one dedicated company eliminating bureaucratic delays. Infrastructure Investment: New technology and compliance standards. Why it matters: Modernizes the claims experience and builds long-term operational resilience.

The move represents a major investment aimed at building a more customer-centric organization. By managing the entire service journey, CarShield can now leverage internal data and feedback loops to continuously improve the claims process and maintain its commitment to transparency. This evolution from a service broker to a comprehensive provider marks a new chapter in the company's efforts to provide dependable protection for vehicle owners.

"Joining CarShield marks an exciting new chapter for American Auto Shield and the talented team we've built over the years. Our organizations share a commitment to protecting drivers and delivering exceptional service, making this a natural fit," stated Jason Currier, President of American Auto Shield. "By combining our administrative expertise with CarShield's customer-focused approach and strong brand, we're well positioned to enhance operational excellence, strengthen relationships with repair facilities, and provide an even better experience for customers, partners, and employees alike."

Beyond operational efficiency, the acquisition represents a fundamental shift in the company's core philosophy. The focus is now on removing the middleman dynamic, helping to alleviate customer frustration. Instead, they interact with a unified team focused on a single objective: getting drivers back on the road.

This foundation of control allows for a focus on the customer experience, turning a standard business transaction into a trust-building narrative. By owning every outcome, CarShield reinforces its values of dependability and integrity.

Detailed information regarding our customer commitment is available at CarShield.com.

Acquisition By the Numbers

45 years of combined industry experience (21 years CarShield & 24 years American Auto Shield)

3 million+ total customers served

$1 billion+ in claims paid total

Thousands of repair facilities supported nationwide

1,500 employees across both organizations

Coverage available nationwide

One integrated organization overseeing the customer journey from purchase through claims

Customer FAQs

Will my coverage change?

No. Existing contracts remain in effect according to their terms and conditions.

Will I need to do anything?

No. Customers do not need to take any action as a result of the acquisition.

Will I still contact the same customer service team?

Yes, all contact will remain the same. The technology to make the customer experience will be enhanced with no impact to the customer's process.

Will my claims process change?

No, customers can continue to follow the existing claims process. The integration will create a more seamless and efficient claims experience.

How will claims be paid?

Covered claims will continue to be administered according to the terms of each vehicle service contract.

SOURCE CarShield