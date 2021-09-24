Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw Headline XPR AUGUSTA

XPR AUGUSTA will be the first in a year-long series of events at the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead Stadium. Renovations are currently underway as part of C4 Live's $1.7 million commitment to renovate and refurbish the stadium to host the top names in entertainment for live musical events and festivals year-round. Two of the first acts announced for XPR AUGUSTA include GRAMMY award-winning entertainer, author and actor, Tim McGraw , and country music superstar and television personality, Blake Shelton .

Elevated Entertainment Experiences at The Pavilion

XPR AUGUSTA kicks off Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Pavilion, an entertainment destination unlike any other. Located outside Lake Olmstead Stadium, admission to The Pavilion is free and offers non-stop entertainment for the entire family.

From interactive brand activations to golf-inspired activities to celebrity chef-inspired food and beverage, there is something for everyone at The Pavilion. The Pavilion will be open daily, from April 2 through April 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and from April 6 through April 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next-Level Nightlife at XPR AUGUSTA

After the festival, visitors and residents are invited to revel in a nightlife scene once reserved for the most exclusive nightclubs in Las Vegas.

XPR AUGUSTA will launch three nights of unbelievable concert experiences when Blake Shelton takes the stage on Wednesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. The celebration continues with legendary singer-songwriter Tim McGraw on Thursday, April 7, and additional musical acts to be announced in the coming weeks. General admission starts from $175 per ticket, inclusive of tax and fees. A limited number of branded, all-inclusive VIP experiences are also available.

A Commitment to the Community

In addition to its lifestyle entertainment experiences, C4 Live is committed to leaving an indelible mark on the Augusta community. A portion of concert ticket sales will be donated to five nonprofit organizations: the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Savannah Riverkeeper, Augusta Boxing Club and Golden Harvest Food Bank.

"We are dedicated to be a valuable community partner in Augusta, and to make it known that live entertainment and music is back – and better than ever – with the official launch of XPR AUGUSTA," said Michael Perry, managing partner of C4 Live. "XPR AUGUSTA offers an unrivaled combination of entertainment, lifestyle and VIP experiences, along with a celebration of this vibrant and culturally rich community."

Greg Costello, managing partner of C4 Live, added, "When you arrive at our newly revitalized venue at Lake Olmstead Stadium, you'll feel it. This is an entertainment experience unlike any other, and we are honored to bring such amazing musical talent to tournament week and throughout the year as an active member of the Augusta community."

Tickets for XPR AUGUSTA are officially on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com. Visit the website to learn more and be the first to know about upcoming announcements, XPR events, sponsorship and employment opportunities.

SOURCE C4 Live

