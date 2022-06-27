Blake Van Leer to Speak at the Miami eCommerce Summit

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Leer will be a featured speaker at the annual Miami eCommerce Summit on Thursday, July 14th. Blake R Van Leer III is an Executive at Proto AI an AI Technology company which helps Online retailers acquire, convert and retain more customers with a first if it's kind technology. Van Leer is also an Entrepreneur, Investor, Nonprofit Board Advisor and Special Advisor to Kathy Ireland who does $3.1B in annual sales. The Miami event features speakers who are industry leaders and innovators from a broad cross-section of companies. "I'm thrilled to join the event. Retail Summit has a unique engaging format. We'll be sitting on a panel with exciting brands like Perry Ellis International."

Speaker Blake Van Leer Miami eCommerce Summit

A leader in eCommerce and MarTech, Van Leer has helped numerous startups and mid-enterprise companies scale by 9 figures. Most recently Van Leer joined a cutting edge AI company in the Online Retail space, which provides advanced AI technologies to drive top-line revenue growth. While Van Leer enjoys growing companies, he also enjoys helping non profit endeavors like the Dream Fearlessly campaign, which include sponsors AmFam, ChickTech, and Amazon. The campaign's core focus is to help women get involved with Tech and coding. The program helped Mother-Guardian/daughter pairs to bond across generations while encouraging and supporting the pursuit of STEM (Science/Technology/Engineering/Math) careers. "My family's lifelong support for the Society of Women Engineers made it an easy decision to get behind. We enjoyed galvanizing communities for this campaign," said Van Leer.

Topics covered at the event. eCommerce trends are constantly evolving. Professionals will discuss rapidly changing technologies, finance, SMB strategies, Supply Chain, Selling in Latin America, 2022 trends and best practices, omnichannel strategies, and how to engage customers in a crowded market. "If you have an online business, please come join me for a chat about AI and eCommerce. If you're out of the area, visit our site at proto.ai/commerce " said Van Leer.

Additional companies speaking at this event include Bunnie Cakes, Gorgias, Provident Jewelry, Walgreens, City Mattress, Zumba Fitness and more. For more information about the event visit https://retailsummits.com/events/miami-ecommerce-summit/

