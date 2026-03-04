Blaker & Granet LLP Celebrates Four Years of Immigration Wins

Blaker & Granet LLP

Mar 04, 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaker & Granet LLP, a Los Angeles–based immigration law firm, celebrates its fourth anniversary, marking four years of practice dedicated to U.S. immigration and naturalization law. Founded by partners Stephen Blaker and Jacki Granet in 2022, the LGBTQ+- and woman-owned firm is known for its personalized, client-focused approach and expertise across employment, family, and naturalization cases.

Over the years, Blaker & Granet LLP has many notable achievements, including:

  • 1000+ approvals for visas, green cards, and naturalization cases
  • Gained 140+ five-star reviews on Google 
  • Firm featured in The Daily Journal
  • Stephen Blaker named to the LGBTQ+ Bar Association's "Best 40 Under 40 Lawyers"
  • Jacki Granet featured in Variety's Legal Impact Report

Blaker & Granet LLP provides comprehensive services including:

  • Employment-based and family-based green card petitions (EB-1A, EB-1B EB-1C, EB-2, EB-3, I-130, and more)
  • Nonimmigrant work visa petitions (O-1, H-1B, E-2, E-3, L-1, TN, and more)
  • U.S. citizenship and naturalization applications

"With immigration cases, every client's story is unique," said Stephen Blaker. "Our focus is on guiding each person or family through the process with care and expertise." Jacki Granet added, "We are proud to support our clients as they build their futures in the U.S. It has never been more important to handle each case with precision and empathy. Our team plays a huge role in the success of the firm."

About Blaker & Granet LLP

Blaker & Granet LLP is a boutique immigration law firm based in Los Angeles, dedicated exclusively to U.S. immigration and naturalization law. The firm serves individuals, families, and businesses across the United States and worldwide, providing tailored legal solutions with a client-first approach.

