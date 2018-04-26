Nitro is an innovative program that provides access to top-tier legal services for emerging technology companies. It was initially launched in the Toronto-Waterloo Region Corridor in June of last year.

"Vancouver is a market that is synonymous with innovation and new advances in technology," said Troy Lehman, Partner at Blakes. "Technology is the second fastest growth sector in British Columbia and Vancouver is among the top start-up ecosystems in the world.

"We've been serving start-up clients in the tech sector in Vancouver for many years and, following the success of Nitro in Toronto-Waterloo, we're pleased to be welcoming existing and future clients to this new, dedicated program."

Nitro Vancouver aims to remove barriers to allow emerging companies to realize their full potential. This will include an initial allocation of $1 million worth of flexible and subsidized legal services to support qualified companies in the Nitro program, tailored to their stage of development.

"Emerging technology is critical to the future of the Canadian economy and Blakes is committed to supporting its development," said Bill MacLagan, Office Managing Partner for Blakes Vancouver.

The existing Toronto-Waterloo Nitro program currently has 30 clients. Earlier this month, Nitro client Sodatone – a start-up that uses big data and machine learning to find the next big music artists – was acquired by Warner Music Group.

The Nitro Vancouver team will be led by Troy Lehman, Susan Tomaine and Lindsay Clark.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blakes-expands-nitro-program-to-vancouver-300636049.html

SOURCE Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Related Links

http://www.blakes.com

