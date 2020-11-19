Blake's Hard Cider Expands Distribution To Florida

BHC has signed with Cavalier Distributing for full coverage distribution in Florida available first in smaller retail locations and specialty markets around the state. Find BHC ciders near you: www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder /

"Florida is a natural fit for BHC. Blake's fans really drove this decision," said Andrew Blake, founder of Blake's Hard Cider. "We are a Michigan-based company and many Michiganders spend a lot of time in Florida during the colder months. BHC fans have been asking us to bring our ciders to Florida for a while and we are excited to finally offer our authentic craft ciders in Florida now and grow our BHC consumer base there."

"Cavalier Distributing is excited to be able to partner with Blake's to bring an authentic hard cider to Florida," said Megan Colon, brand manager at Cavalier. "We were attracted to Blake's because of the company's authenticity and farm values, high-quality product, and the BHC demand we already know is there in Florida."

Established in 2013, Blake's Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake's Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.

Established in 1992, Cavalier Distributing carries an extensive portfolio of craft beverages with a focus on American craft and specialty import beer, cider, wine, mad, small batch spirits and non-alcoholic sodas and water.

