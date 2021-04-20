Blake's Place Celebrates 25th Anniversary

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Orange County, Blake's Place Café & Catering opened in 1996 by Gene Hobel, a culinary educated professional, is celebrating 25 years of service to the Southland. Gene named the business after his six-month-old son, Blake Hobel, who grew up with the restaurant and now, 25 years later, works as a manager. Gene looks forward to the day when Blake takes over the business.

Blake's Place began by transforming a 2000 square foot sandwich shop into Gene's vision of a small neighborhood restaurant and catering business specializing in real wood smoked barbecue. He used his culinary training to develop his recipes for his BBQ Café, and added an awning covered patio for outdoor dining. Over time, Blake's Place has retained its barbeque roots while expanding its menu to meet changing tastes. In 2019, Blake's Place remodeled the patio area and built a gorgeous patio structure that seats over 65 guests and is easily configured to seat large parties. As Gene noted, "even after two years, our guests continue to remark daily on how much they enjoy the patio. Under outdoor dining pandemic rules, we can still accommodate larger parties but limit the seating per table following local and state guidelines for safety."

Blake's Place is a "Cheers" type of joint, where regulars and newcomers share and enjoy a sense of family. People in the restaurant industry ask how Blake's Place has achieved such success in a light industrial area in Northeast Anaheim not known for restaurants. "It's simple," says Gene, "surround yourself with great caring employees and treat them like family. And be blessed with customers who appreciate who we are and how hard we try to exceed their expectations."

The Covid 19 pandemic has impacted the industry significantly but Blake's has successfully continued to serve its customers. Blake's staff knows and follows all CDC, local and state guidelines to ensure the safety and health of customers and staff. Natasha Alexander, Catering Manager who has been with Gene since the beginning advises, "While Blake's Place has seen a substantial reduction in its catering business as counties move back into the orange tier, our catering business is slowing returning. We look forward to once again catering small and large parties."

Gene states, "We are thankful to our staff and the loyal family of customers who have supported us through these difficult times. Blake's Place takes pride in supporting the community, non-profits and giving back to those who keep us safe and healthy. We have been able to give back to our community by donating and catering events for front line workers and first responders."

"In honor of our 25th Anniversary Blake's Place has events and specials planned throughout 2021. Keep a look out on our social media platforms for monthly events and promotions," says Gene. "We want our customers old and new to join in the celebration."

