Blancco Technology Group Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Lou DiFruscio to Succeed Matt Jones to Lead Next Phase of Rapid Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blancco Technology Group ("Blancco" or the "Company"), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that Lou DiFruscio has been named Chief Executive Officer of Blancco, succeeding Matt Jones who will remain as an advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors after more than six years at the Company's helm.

Mr. DiFrusciohas more than three decades of experience driving efficient growth across a number of software platforms and most recently served as CRO at Invicti Security, which has over 3,500 customers in 115 countries.Prior to Invicti, he served in various sales roles at SmartBear Software,including as CRO, and over the course of his tenure, helped SmartBear more than triple revenue to over $200 million through organic and inorganic initiatives.

"Blancco is the gold standard in secure data erasure and diagnostic software, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining this incredible team and embarking on this next chapter of growth alongside them," said Mr. DiFruscio. "As customers of all sizes embrace the circular economy, I'm committed to furthering our mission tohelp them reduce risk, increase efficiencies, and improve sustainability with market-leading products and services, while continuing to foster the core values that make Blancco an exceptional place to work for our global team. The Company has an extremely bright future, and I am humbled and eager to be a part of it."

Mr. Jones originally joined Blancco as CEO in 2018 and helped scale the Company over the last six years, establishing Blancco as the leader in its core markets. "I am proud of all the team has accomplished over the years, and I am confident that Blancco is well-positioned to sustain its leadership position and continue to drive innovation," said Matt Jones. "I feel honored to have served as Blancco's CEO and been part of the best team in the business. I look forward to seeing the Blancco team's future successes as they continue their journey."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Lou in driving the Company's next phase of growth. His experience in scaling high growth businesses will certainly be an asset to Blancco as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy," said Mark Ties, Chairman of Blancco's Board of Directors. "On behalf of the full team, I want to thank Matt for his contributions to the Company over the past six years and his role in making Blancco the clear industry leader."

About Blancco Technology Group

A carbon-neutral supplier, Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably. Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at blancco.com.

