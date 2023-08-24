Blanchard® and Amgen Win Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Blanchard

24 Aug, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program category. The award was announced on August 17, during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The complete list of winners can be viewed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The Leading without Authority Learning Journey that won the Bronze award for Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program was created in partnership with Amgen, Inc., one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies. The program is an innovative multimodality learning approach that includes eight digital self-paced learning sprints, multiple learning modalities that present Blanchard content, virtual application sessions, and cohort collaboration groups. Direct manager coaching and measurement are applied to assess the impact to both the learner and the business.

"The Blanchard and Amgen teams were high performing throughout the process of creating the Leading without Authority program. The leaning journey was designed to focus on learning in the flow of work. We created an experience that was completely adopted by the learners and affected change within the Amgen organization," said Betty Dannewitz, Solutions Architect for Blanchard.

"We are grateful for the partnership we had with the Blanchard team because we were able to create a learning experience that learners embraced, and it has had a positive impact on our organizational goals," said Lou Countryman, Senior Manager, Launch Excellence & Brand Engagement at Amgen.

Cindy Bowell, Senior Manager, Core & Advanced Skills for Amgen, adds, "We were excited to be able to measure the results of this learning experience and delighted to see that 100 percent of participants rated it strongly satisfied or satisfied and believed the new skills would increase their performance. Those are powerful results."

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

SOURCE Blanchard

