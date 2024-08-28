Blanchard® and Delta Dental Win Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Coaching and Mentoring Program

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Coaching and Mentoring Program category. The award was announced on August 22 during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The complete list of winners can be viewed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The Purpose-Driven Coaching program, which won the bronze award for excellence, was created in partnership with Delta Dental, the insurance company that provides high-quality oral health care benefits to more than 45 million people. The coaching initiative was designed to help Delta Dental provide a leadership foundation that focuses on employee needs, to influence positive employee experiences that would lead to excellent customer experiences, to foster openness and learning, and to open the organization to more innovation.

"To see this coaching initiative play a pivotal role in driving organizational change initiatives at Delta Dental is incredibly rewarding. I'm grateful for the high-quality partnership we experienced to create and roll out the program," said Blanchard's Chief Coaching Architect, Madeleine Blanchard.

James Sigismonti, Manager of Learning Development at Delta Dental, said, "We're thrilled to have our Executive Coaching program, developed in partnership with the talented Blanchard team, recognized with a bronze award from Brandon Hall Group. This award highlights the positive impact our coaching initiative has had on our employees and, in turn, our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences. By investing in our leaders, we're empowering them to foster a more open, innovative, and employee-focused culture."

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

