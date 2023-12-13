Blanchard® and Intrepid Win Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group award for excellence in the Best Advance in Social Learning Technology category.

The SLII® Collaborative Online course that won the Bronze award was created in partnership with Intrepid by VitalSource. SLII® Collaborative Online is a five-week semi-synchronous, social learning experience that engages learners through interactive activities, discussion, exercises, reflection, and offline assignments. Facilitated practice and meaningful conversations with their cohort are guided by their Blanchard leadership expert in weekly live virtual sessions. The spaced learning approach allows them to learn new content each week, practice their new skills with their peers and teams, and then refine their skills before the course concludes.

SLII® Collaborative Online teaches leaders how to diagnose the development level of an employee for a certain task and then use the appropriate directive and supportive behaviors to help them succeed. It enables leaders to build deeper relationships, accelerate development, and improve performance.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"To combine the award-winning leadership training content from Blanchard with the inspired learning platform from Intrepid allows us to scale learning and organizational alignment globally. The result is learning that happens through connection and in ways that 'stick' for the long haul," says April Hennessey, Director of Innovation at Blanchard.

"This award underscores the success of our partnership in delivering a high-impact social learning experience," said Sam Herring, Vice President and General Manager of Intrepid by VitalSource. "We're honored to collaborate with Blanchard to help them innovate leadership development at scale. SLII® Collaborative Online offers new ways for leaders to foster meaningful connections through a learning experience that delivers results – for both learners and their organizations. Congratulations to the Blanchard team!"

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

