Blanchard Announces Modernized, Tech-Enabled SLII® Learning Designs for Today's Leaders

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, proudly announces the release of new one-day versions of their award-winning program, The SLII Experience™. These designs offer a modern, streamlined, technology-enhanced learning path that provides a fast track to leadership excellence.

In today's environment, leaders need to be able to adapt leadership styles to meet the needs of individuals on their teams. But they have limited time to develop their skills. Blanchard responded with this one-day learning experience that prepares them to learn new skills quickly and put them to use immediately.

Along with a streamlined learning design, these new SLII® programs include:

The updated SLII® App that puts support tools at the leaders' fingertips. It can be used in real time to diagnose the leadership style an employee needs on a specific task. It also provides conversation guides in 25 languages to help the leaders conduct productive conversations.

The SLII® Chatbot uses AI to personalize and guide learners through the tricky transition back into the workplace to help them apply their new skills before they are forgotten. This tool is available to leaders through mobile phones and collaboration platforms for a full year, providing just-in-time support with quick answers to common questions.

Chatbot uses AI to personalize and guide learners through the tricky transition back into the workplace to help them apply their new skills before they are forgotten. This tool is available to leaders through mobile phones and collaboration platforms for a full year, providing just-in-time support with quick answers to common questions. New videos provide both positive and negative examples of leaders in action in a variety of modern work settings to bring the learning to life.

"These new, more concentrated ways to teach SLII® combine our best instructional design methods, our latest tech, and our recent research on learning transfer. These designs are the fastest way to teach SLII deeply and help leaders actually use their new skills on the job," says Dr. Jay Campbell, Chief Product Officer.

Debbie Ung, President at Blanchard says, "We're committed to our continual transformation in meeting the needs of today's modern learners through dynamic new learning options. This shorter, interactive design will help leaders learn SLII® skills quickly while providing personalized technology-enabled support to guide them in applying the skills back on the job. And it supports our vision of leaders powered for good by making leadership training even more accessible to leaders around the world."

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

