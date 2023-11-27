Blanchard® Announces Relaunch of Blanchard Institute

The organization announced the transformation of Blanchard Institute to provide training to students to help them thrive.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced the reimagined and expanded offerings of Blanchard Institute , including a new logo, mission, vision, and website to better serve the students they teach and the adults who lead them.

Blanchard Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Ken and Margie Blanchard, is part of the corporate social responsibility program at Blanchard. Blanchard Institute has been empowering young leaders for more than 20 years, and now offers additional training for parents, guardians, teachers, or any adult guiding youth.

Two student leadership programs are offered at no cost to participants.

The Student Self Leadership collaborative online course teaches a mindset and skills that prepare students to take responsibility, communicate better, and identify and maximize their strengths.

collaborative online course teaches a mindset and skills that prepare students to take responsibility, communicate better, and identify and maximize their strengths. The Student Self Leadership for Champions course teaches the adults how to coach and support the teenagers going through the training, or other youth in their lives.

Blanchard Institute will soon offer a Do-It-Yourself option that teachers, coaches, mentors, counselors, and facilitators can use with middle school or high school students.

Terrell Fletcher, executive director of Blanchard Institute, says, "Our mission is to shift a young learner's mindset from life passenger to life leader. I can't think of a better way to do that than by teaching them the leadership and life skills that Blanchard has been teaching business leaders for years. We're teaching them how to set life goals and how to achieve them, and we're prepared to do it one young leader at a time."

Student participants share their enthusiasm for the course.

"This course changed my perspective on the negative things I oftentimes say about myself." Dominic, age 15

"I have really been struggling with keeping up academically lately, and this course helped me discover the true issues I am facing and how to solve them. I am optimistic that over time I can start to change my study habits and ways of thinking." Chloe, age 17

"I liked that this course forced me to assess myself and identify factors that are holding me back from my dreams." Enzo, age 16

Scott Blanchard, president of Blanchard, says, "It's been my dream to expand the work my parents started when they founded this institute. My children have taken the course and we offer it to the children of our employees. Our vision is that young people around the world will have the chance to become the confident leaders we need in the future."

Blanchard Institute has helped thousands of students in 20 countries and 5 continents, but there are so many more young people to help. There are several ways to support this cause and to positively change the lives of young people. To learn more, visit our brand-new website at Blanchardinstitute.org .

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Learn more at www.blanchard.com.

About Blanchard Institute

Blanchard Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides free leadership training to young people around the world and the adults who lead them. For more than 20 years, Blanchard Institute has been teaching the skills of the Self Leadership program to students to help them navigate the challenges of being a teenager by learning how to communicate more effectively, set goals, ask for help and support when they need it, and take responsibility for their own growth. Learn more at www.blanchardinstitute.org.

