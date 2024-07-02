Blanchard® Institute Awards Ken and Margie Blanchard Family Scholarships

$2,500 scholarships were awarded to ten graduating high school seniors

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, proudly announces that Blanchard Institute has awarded the Ken and Margie Blanchard Family Scholarships to ten graduating high school seniors. Each one will receive a $2,500 scholarship based on their achievements and commitments to education, and it can be applied to tuition, room and board, or books and materials.

The scholarship recipients successfully completed the Student Self Leadership program offered through Blanchard Institute and submitted an application that showcased their dedication to academic excellence, future ambitions, and community involvement.

"I'm thrilled to be able to recognize the achievements of these students with scholarships. Blanchard Institute is committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and community contributors, and the scholarships are evidence of that. I can't wait to see how they positively impact the world," says Terrell Fletcher, executive director of Blanchard Institute.

Ken and Margie Blanchard founded the Blanchard Institute as part of the corporate social responsibility program at Blanchard to empower young leaders by making Student Self Leadership available at no cost.

About Blanchard Institute

Blanchard Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free leadership training to young people around the world and the adults who lead them. For more than 20 years, Blanchard Institute has been teaching the skills of the Self Leadership program to students to help them navigate the challenges of being a teenager by learning how to communicate more effectively, set goals, ask for help and support when they need it, and take responsibility for their own growth. Learn more at www.blanchardinstitute.org.

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

